While Hennepin and Pope counties are vastly different in population and landscape, we are united in the heartbreaking losses and economic instability we’ve experienced due to COVID-19, and our counties’ deep investment in the health and economic well-being of our communities.
More than 6,000 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, and more than 485,000 have been infected with the virus. Parents are struggling to pay the rent and keep food on the table, while many children are still uncertain about when they can return to school. Countless small businesses have had to close their doors. Towns and counties across the state have endured severe revenue losses. Hospitals are stretched thin. And many essential workers still lack the PPE and supplies they need to do their jobs safely.
Like most in the country, the approval of a vaccine and the first rounds of federal economic relief funding were welcome news. But there is far more work to be done at the federal level to help states like Minnesota recover from this crisis.
That’s why we are so hopeful about President Biden’s proposal – the American Rescue Plan – a comprehensive plan that would ensure that diverse counties like ours could have the relief we so desperately need. Vaccinating everyone, expanding broadband, supporting our small businesses, and ensuring stable housing for people who live in our communities – these are priorities we can all agree on.
First and foremost, the Biden plan mounts a national vaccination program that partners with states and local governments to ensure that every American receives a vaccine. The American Rescue Plan provides $160 billion to administer the vaccine and provide the supplies, testing, and public health workforce to slow the spread of COVID-19. The plan also deploys mobile vaccination sites to assists communities like those in Pope and Hennepin counties that have underserved rural and suburban areas.
The American Rescue Plan also recognizes that Minnesota leaders know where critical support is most needed in our communities—and gives the flexibility to apply these relief funds most effectively. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of expanding broadband, for our students, and for connecting our businesses to larger markets.
With so many rural, urban, and suburban communities suffering due to the pandemic, the Biden plan will also invest $440 billion to provide critical support to communities who need it most. The American Rescue Plan includes $15 billion in grants to small businesses. It would ensure that restaurants, bars, and other businesses have sufficient support to bridge to the recovery, including through the Commodity Credit Corporation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
As rates of unemployment for workers making less than $40,000 per year soars to depression levels, President Biden will devote about $1 trillion towards economic recovery for working families. His plan provides $1,400 payments to families who are struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table. His plan also calls for an additional $35 billion in rental, mortgage, and homelessness assistance, and increased food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
This pandemic has brought our communities to the brink. As Minnesotans in every corner of our state continue to suffer, the time is now for urgent relief.
President Biden’s recovery package meets the challenge of this moment. That’s why an overwhelming majority of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents in urban, suburban, and rural communities across the country are supportive of the American Rescue Plan.
As county commissioners from two vastly different counties within our state, we are united in applauding the passage of this vital legislation in the House, and we urge the Senate to pass this bill without delay.