To the editor:
There are angels among us! In the most grateful spirit I would like to express sincere gratitude to Denise and her husband Don from Bashers for preparing and packaging so many wonderful Thanksgiving meals. Many thanks to all of those that gave money to purchase food or donated time to help with delivery.
I would like to also thank the NHS students from Bethlehem Academy for delivering meals to 37 families in Cannon River Park. I know that there were many more delivered in other parts of town too, all prepared by Denise.
Thanks also to St. Vincent De Paul for their ongoing support and help too many in their times of need in this town. With the shutdown happening again, many of these business owners are stretched way too thin. Please remember to support our local businesses! They can really use our support especially now.
Julie Trnka
Faribault