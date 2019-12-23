Teaching about the joys of Christmas in a preschool is one of my most cherished memories. We always started our unit the Monday after Thanksgiving with the question, “What is Christmas?” The discussion usually went like this...
Tell me about Christmas. “There’s Santa! He wears a red suit and a hat and a black belt. And he has a white beard and he’s chubby. And he has a big bag FULL of toys!!!”
What does he do with the toys? ”He puts them under your tree!”
Under a tree? Where is the tree? ”It’s inside your house!!”
Wait a minute, you have a tree in your house? “Yes, and you decorate it with lights and decorations. And you need a stand!”
Do you watch Santa and help him? ”NO, he only comes when you’re sleeping and you NEVER see him!”
How does he get to your house? ”He can fly!”
What? Does he have wings like a bird? ”No, he has reindeer and they pull his sleigh and they ALL fly and land on the roof!”
Then how does he get the presents in your house? ”He comes down the chimney!”
The kids were full of excitement, eyes shining and up on their knees, all talking at the same time as they explain their idea of Christmas. It’s an unbelievable story, but they believe! It’s a lot for a little baby to compete with! We move on to ‘Santa’s Favorite Story,’ a book about the baby Jesus and I show them my little statue of Santa at the manger. It’s an awesome story too!
We pull from these stories the concept of giving. During December we made gifts for our families — the parents, all the grandparents, the siblings and assorted pets. Grandparents often included the greats and split families. One year we painted brick doorstops from the cobblestones on Second St. NE. One parent had to make three trips to her car to cover the grandparents! Sibling gifts usually included snack sacks, with the kids doing the measuring and counting. If there was a baby, there were decorated socks, using sharpies.
Oets were challenging as they included horses, cats, dogs, fish and birds. Parents got hand-painted coasters, painted trivets, hot pads or vases made from Spike’s beer bottles. Sometimes we made gifts for the cats and dogs at the Humane Society and delivered them. Gifts were kid wrapped with lots of tape and stickers. We made a point of blowing love into gifts, all a part of God’s love.
Some unusual dress up clothes were used as kids acted out the Christmas story during free choice time. Princess dresses, scarves, serapes, cowboy hats, high heels, necklaces and did you know Joseph wore cowboy boots? Baby dolls were stuffed under fancy dresses waiting to be born, mangers were built and filled with blankets. Pom poms were used to cheer Mary and Joseph on as they escaped from the bad king. Even the Baby Jesus figure was seen driving the red van with a lamb and a donkey in the back seat. I used to try to keep the nativity scene together, but baby Jesus kept disappearing as he was carried around the school and introduced to all kinds of adventures.
Preschool Christmases were so meaningful and I miss them. On their own level, those kids understood God’s special gift of love in the form of baby Jesus. It was a very special time for me and helped me focus on the true meaning of Christmas. Looking at Christmas through the children’s eyes is a good as it gets! And I still have all the memories!
Merry Christmas everyone!