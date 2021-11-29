It’s been a busy fall taking care of leaves, doing strategic reviews and planning for some especially important organizations helping Faribault businesses!
The Chamber of Commerce Board and Vision Task Force recently reviewed our 2021 work around education and workforce development which includes some very important developments. First — with your Chamber’s help and support there are now 36 college level credits available to students in Faribault High School in Health Science Pathways.
These credits — being delivered free of charge to the student’s families count toward a number of degrees and certificates including licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, phlebotomists and health unit coordinator. South Central College and Faribault Public Schools worked together with Mayo, Allina, Monarch, Northfield Hospital and Clinics, and Richie Eye Clinic to create these pathways to include the most current and needed skillsets for a well-prepared workforce serving our healthcare needs for years to come.
In true Faribault fashion — the partnerships have not stopped there. Pathways in Industrial Sciences to include machining, engineering and construction Trades are being built out with the same kind of partnerships with the business community to help Faribault kids find well compensated jobs in those trades with little to no college debt. These classes will be available for eighth- to 12th-grade students to enroll in for fall 2022!
Other work we’ve helped with in the education priority include the Enrollment Task Force and Cradle to Career initiatives. Both these efforts are designed to help engage the broader business community with the schools and students to provide the best outcomes and working toward our schools being Best in Class. I’m here to tell you — they are accomplishing this work and the results will be compelling!
We also understand that the housing and child-care issues are big roadblocks to our local economy being the best it can. We launched an initiative exploring home ownership development earlier this year and while it’s a daunting task We’ve mapped out some opportunities to make an impact in this important issue. The child-care/early childhood education topic took top billing as a new priority from our Visionary Summit last week and we’ll be assembling a work group to explore real opportunities to address this concern during 2022.
There’s also news on the downtown Faribault priority. The Faribault Industrial Corp. is working to develop a Community Investment Fund with other partners that are prioritizing the historic downtown for potential renovations with additional high-end housing and amenities. These non-chamber dollars would be invested in agreed upon projects to help lift the housing stock in the district as well as provide more cash flow into these historic buildings.
There’s much more to write about but I’ll finish this note with the promise that while all this is happening, we continue to advocate at the local, state and federal levels for business-friendly tax policies and regulations to ensure Faribault and Minnesota remain competitive in the world economy.
We also continue to promote our businesses, connect them with information and resources and build cooperative efforts to benefit Faribault.