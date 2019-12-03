No time to do any holiday baking this year? Buckham West’s annual Holiday Bake Sale is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9 (not Tuesday, Dec. 10 as was mistakenly published in one place) with doors open to the public for shopping between 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
All Buckham West members are requested to make a donation of either baked goods or cash to support this event. Please have your baked goods delivered to the Center beginning at 8 a.m. on Dec. 9 and those planning to donate cash can drop off money at their convenience. We appreciate your support for this important annual fundraising event.
Santa Comes to the Buckham Center
The holiday season officially arrives at the Buckham Center with the annual Hometown Holiday celebration scheduled from 5:00-7:00 p.m. tomorrow, December 5th. You will see the arrival of Santa and some real reindeer, have a cookie and popcorn, enjoy special holiday music and participate in many family activities. This is a free event which is open to the entire community.
Once again you will notice that holiday music by Mike Hildebrandt and Friends will be held in the Commons area of our building. You can find Santa in the library. We invite our members and others from the community to pull up a chair and get in the holiday spirit by joining us at the Buckham Center!
Annual Membership Meeting
All Senior Center members are invited to attend our Annual Membership meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Buckham West. Beginning at 1:30 we will hold an election for the Board of Directors and have our annual business meeting. Then following the meeting we will celebrate the holidays with refreshments. This is a members-only event and no RSVP is needed.
Ribbon Cutting Open House
While our doors have been open for a while, we’d like to formally celebrate Buckham West’s new building addition with an Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Tours and refreshments will be held from 4-7 p.m. with a brief program and ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 pm.
Invited guests include capital campaign donors, Buckham West members, local officials and our construction employers and employees.
Shoppe is Open
Our “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” continues to be open all week with an incredible variety of items for purchase! In our shop you will find brand new items like home décor, winter wear, toys, tools and jewelry. Plus we have a host of handmade, artisan quality, items like scarves, purses, blankets, and custom artwork. We have lots items for shoppers to purchase for themselves or to give as a gift.
This event is a fundraiser for Buckham West (formerly the Faribault Senior Center) which is located at 19 Division St. W. The shop will continue to be open through Friday, Dec. 6 from 9am-4pm, including Thursday evening Dec. 5 from 5-7 p.m. during the Hometown Holiday. The final day to shop will be Monday, Dec. 9 from 9-am-4pm.
Healthy Snacks for Seniors
Join us tomorrow, Dec. 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. when Ayn Pavek, dietitian at Hy-Vee Foods will be here to talk about nutritious snacks designed for seniors. While we often think of snacking as unhealthy, with some pre-planning, snacks can serve as a way to fill a nutrition gap. Easy to grab snacks can also deflect the temptation to snack on less-than-healthy alternatives. To reserve a spot for this free presentation call 332-7357.
Tax Benefits
It’s not unusual for people to wait until the end of the year to make their charitable donations. With just four weeks left in the year, it is time to think about making a contribution to the Buckham West building expansion. We are proud of the fact that we have raised over $1.8M since the beginning of the fundraising effort, but there are still additional funds needed in order to reach our target.
Problem Solved
Are you looking for Christmas gift ideas? How about purchasing a gift certificate for one of the services that we offer here at Buckham West! We have them for Senior Dining, Membership Dues, Foot Clinic and Fashions on Central.
Need another idea? Consider donating to the Celebrating Seniors Capital Campaign in honor of someone special. If this seems like the perfect solution for you, we can help you by stopping to see us. Problem solved!
Reminders:
• Current Buckham West members: It’s time to renew your membership for 2020.
• Card Making class today at 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
• Arts and Crafts with Gary scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. Stop in and see a sample of this month’s project. Pre-registration is required.
Upcoming Trips
• Church Basement Ladies, “Hark! The Basement Ladies Sing” on Friday, Dec. 20 from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Ames Center. Cost is $70 includes lunch at Old Country Buffet, performance and motor coach transportation.