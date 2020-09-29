The Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Medicare Part D) Open Enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. As has been done for many years, Buckham West (BW) will host a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals who have questions, want to enroll or want to make changes on their Medicare Part D coverage during the Open Enrollment period.
But as in many things this year, there will be some changes made to this process. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the appointments this year will not be face-to-face, but virtual instead. Staff from the SE Minnesota Area Agency on Aging will join us via the computer to help you shop for a new drug plan or answer other questions that you may have. Here are the parameters that will be set up:
• Call 332-7357 to make your one-on-one appointment.
• Appointment dates will be Oct. 22, 29, Nov. 5, 12, 19 and Dec. 3.
• You will be asked to wear a mask and sign in once you arrive to your appointment.
Bring along all insurance and prescription information that you currently have.
• The appointment will be set up in a private office. The computer and webcam will be set up and BW staff will assist with this process.
• There is no cost or membership necessary to access this service.
• Another option available for you to do your Open Enrollment changes is to call the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433. The staff answering these calls will have the same training as the virtual option.
Coffee Shop reopening plan
The long-awaited reopening of our popular Commons Area is about to happen! This room has been closed since March and the only way that we connected our coffee drinkers to each other was by hosting three “Coffee Shop Reunions” in Central Park.
But, we now believe that with a COVID pandemic safety plan in place we can open our doors in a small way. In order to safely disinfect the spaces, the Coffee Shop will initially be open only on Mondays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. with the intention of expanding hours at a later time.
In order to do this in a way that we believe will keep people safe, we have implemented the following:
• Upon entry in to the building you will be required to log in at the check in station. This is required for “contact tracing” should anyone actually come down with a case of COVID.
You will need your existing membership card to log in. If you have misplaced yours, we can print you a new one. Non-members will not have this card and will have to log in using another method. Wouldn’t this be a great time to become a member?
• Wear a mask upon entry in to the building and whenever you leave your table.
• Based on the size and purpose of the room, the capacity of people has been set at 40.
In order to apply the required social distancing guidelines, the chairs and tables will be carefully placed and may not be moved.
In general, please adhere to all MN Department of Health guidelines as it relates to COVID-19. We can only offer this reopening with your cooperation. We hope to see you soon.
Flu Shot Time
In years past, Buckham West has been a host location for Rice County Public Health’s flu shot clinics. Unfortunately, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, some locations that usually host these clinics, like Buckham West, may not offer vaccinations this fall because of the challenges with maintaining social distancing.
Rice County Public Health officials have determined that the main focus of their shot clinics for older adults will be in congregate housing sites, as well as the Public Health office.
They are encouraging individuals who typically have their shot administered at Buckham West to look for alternative locations, for example their pharmacy or their clinic.
Public Health staff also wants to inform the community that this year is especially important for getting this immunization and urge you to receive it before the end of October. If you want information about Rice County’s flu vaccination clinic times, please call them at 507-332-6111.
Home Help Offered
Buckham West is happy to announce once again that there will be home services available through a partnership between Rice County and Family Service Rochester (FSR).
These services will assist older adults and persons with disabilities to remain living in the homes they love.
The two important services that will be needed in the days and months ahead are fall clean up and also snow removal. If you are living independently and are looking for help with these chores, you are encouraged to call FSR for more information at 507-287-2010. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
Estate and Will Advice
Buckham West will be sponsoring an Estate and Will Advice Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. For this clinic, Ms. Jessica Hafemeyer, Attorney at Law, will be available to provide senior citizens with information and direction in the area of wills and other estate planning issues. No wills will be prepared at this clinic. Appointments are required by calling 332-7357. You do not need to be a Buckham West member to access this free service.
Medicare Basics
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare Basics” will be held again this year at Buckham West on Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare- hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
Instructor Chad Wojchik, a certified State Health Insurance Program Counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line, will be joining us virtually in our Anderson Conference Room, with social distancing in place and masks required. Due to the spacing requirements there will be a limited number of spots available. In order to register, please call 332-7357 Monday-Fridays between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or email mkaiser@buckhamwest.org. This is a free event which is open to the public.
Fashions on Central
It’s that time of year again when our gently-used clothing store, Fashions on Central, brings out the fashions for fall and winter. We are fully stocked with anything you need for those days when the temperature begins to drop.
Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store located in downtown Faribault, is now open for Tuesday-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reminders:
• Caregiver Support Group meetings are held at Buckham West on the fourth Tuesday of the month 5:30 to 7 p.m. Please register in advance by calling Brenda Johnson at 332-7357.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- Since there is no noon meal served inside Buckham West until further notice, why not consider picking up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.