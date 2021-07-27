To the editor:
I am a private mental health practitioner in Faribault and have been providing mental health services via telehealth since the start of the pandemic.
I am asking that the state of Minnesota please extend the telehealth services act for mental healthcare. This mode of health care services has proven to be very effective with my clients and many have expressed a wish to continue utilizing this mode of care for their mental health needs.
Some clients do well with face-to-face counseling, but many do better with telehealth, such as elderly people without transportation, single mothers without child care and people who have a hard time getting time off work to attend counseling regularly.
Debra Barth
Morristown