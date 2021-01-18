A year ago, many southern Minnesota businesses were preparing for the end of the decade and looking forward to a prosperous year. None of us could have predicted how 2020 would end. In the year that left a lot of carnage in its wake, China’s economy grew by 2.3 percent.
Those that survived have done so through resilience and stamina that so defines the American spirit, and the work ethic and character of southern Minnesota. Much of that determination is built on stoic Midwestern values. The need for help is often passed up as often we think about those we feel need it more.
But we all need to realize that the economic slaughter of 2020, and now 2021, was not the result of our own doing. That said, more businesses owners should embrace the latest opportunity for small business and nonprofit relief.
In Rice and Steele counties, through relief funds appropriated by the state of Minnesota, there are grant programs for businesses that have suffered losses either directly or indirectly due to COVID-19. Rice County has more than $1.31 million available, Steele more than $700,000.
Rice County has capped grants at $10,000 while in Steele, businesses can ask for any amount as long as it pertains to losses accumulated.
Under state guidelines, all dollars in the new program must be awarded by March 15 and spent by April 1. Steele County is accepting applications until 5 p.m. Feb. 12. Rice County businesses have until March 15.
To receive grants, businesses and nonprofits must meet the following criteria:
• Have a physical establishment in the county
• No current tax liens with the Secretary of State
• Have been impacted by a COVID-19 related an executive order
• Be current on property taxes as of March 1, 2020
Grant funds must be used to cover eligible expenses between Nov. 20, 2020 to March 15, 2021.
Businesses that were closed under the most recent governor's order (bars, restaurants, fitness centers, entertainment venues, etc.) and received the direct grant payment from the state of Minnesota are also eligible to apply for this county grant program and are encouraged to do so.
Both Brad Meier, president and CEO of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, and Nort Johnson, president and CEO of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, are encouraging all eligible businesses and nonprofits to take advantage of this relief. That means most of our businesses.
"This is one more lifeline for business owners whose business have taken a financial hit, through no fault of their own, because of COVID-19," said Meier. "We are encouraging businesses to seriously consider applying for the dollars."
Funds may be used to cover operating expenses or other critical business expenses to modify operations as a result of the public health emergency, including but not limited to the following:
• Lease or mortgage payments
• Payroll
• Utilities
• Insurance
• Property taxes
• Payments to suppliers
• Business consulting fees related to COVID-19
• Reopening costs or safety improvement costs (i.e. personal protective equipment, plexiglass, cleaning products, etc.)
• Increased service or programmatic costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
Successful businesses owners didn’t get into business to take charity and handouts. But this is an opportunity for business owners to examine the damage caused by COVID and lockdowns, and take advantage of some relief that can better prepare them for normalcy — a time when Minnesota and United States is prospering once again.