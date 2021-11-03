Hurry up. You’re going to slow. Slow down. You’re going too fast. Wait here. I don’t have all day. The things many of us hear almost daily.
What does it mean? Are we ever caught up? Can we ever get ahead? When do I get a break? These questions we ask ourselves regularly.
So what keeps time? The clock? The short answer is yes, but it’s how we interpret it and use it that can determine at what speed time goes by.
Think back to when you were a kid, and your family took a trip up north to see the fall leaves. You only had to go to two more days of school before you ventured north in the car for the long weekend. It seemed like it took forever for those two days of school to finish. You started to imagine the activities your family would be participating in, and your focus for school was gone. Finally the car is loaded, everybody’s excited, and you hit the road. It’s a four-hour drive, and you don’t make it 30 minutes before you ask how much longer. The response may have been a long time, or we just hit the road ... don’t ask again.
Why do you think time moves so slow in some situations?
Recall your senior year of high school. You want nothing more than to be done with school and onto summer to work, play with your friends, or be free. As you wait for the last quarter of the year to finish, you start to think: I’m an adult now, I can do the things that I want to do. How wrong many of us are in that situation. We want nothing more than the clock to speed up. Summer hits, and you have the time of your life. August comes, and some of your friends go off to school, some go to work full-time, and others stay living in their parents’ basements. Regardless of where you go, time starts to speed up. Now maybe you’re paying some bills you’ve never paid before. You begin to meet new people and share new experiences, and before you know it, a year has passed. Where did the time go?
Now you’re 30-something, and maybe you have a family, or maybe your closest friend has a family—this is a new pace of life. You are chasing children around, whether in the house or around town, to sporting events and extracurricular activities. You are fitting in a meal quickly from the gas station because you don’t have time otherwise. Hoping to sleep in on Saturday morning only to be woken by the sound of laughter or commotion as a child plays with their toys. Your first thought might be, geez, I was hoping to sleep in. So your clock started earlier that day. Many of us work Monday through Friday, with our target set on Friday night or Saturday morning to do what we want to do for ourselves. What are we missing?
Fast forward a few decades, and you are now retired. You are doing the things you’ve told yourself for the last 20 years that you would do as soon as you retire. Maybe you take time to reflect on how your path is different than you anticipated. You remember the people that are no longer with you and cherish their memories. For so many people, it’s in this stage that they realize life goes by too fast. People say I didn’t do everything I wanted to do. I wish I had known sooner that this is how it would turn out. So it’s at this stage that we start telling everybody around us to slow down and enjoy every minute. Do they listen?
So why do you think time can move so slow early on in life? Is it because we want to learn so much more? It may very well be different for everyone.
Where did the time go? You blinked, and you missed it. It seems as though it’s easy to lose a couple of years in a single heartbeat.
What are we missing? So much. We should try to stop regularly and reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re going. It is also essential to spend time with those people in your life who make time disappear and maybe a little less in those situations where it feels the clock stops.
So take time today after you read this and slow down. Wait for just a second in the car after you put it in park and think about where you have been. Put your jacket on, wrap your scarf, and then pause and think about where you’re going. Everything you do is important. Use every day to be better and know that you’ve given it your all. After all, we can do a lot of things in the time we have. Time, however, is what you don’t get back, no matter how hard you try.
Be the person that other people want to lose time with.