The Faribault Public School district has seen quite the change since March 2020. The global pandemic has disrupted every facet of the district’s operations, yet we continue to grow and persevere through this adversity.
I am entering my second year as the director of finance and operations, and what an adventure it has been. There are so many positive things that continue to shine through, and I would like to focus on a few of them today.
The City of Faribault faces many challenges as the result of COVID-19, and one such issue is that of access to nutritious meals. There are many friends and neighbors in this community who are in need, and the federal government gave us the opportunity to ensure all students in our district have access to meals, regardless of their ability to pay. This will continue until the end the 2020-2021 school year, and we are proud of the results! We have served over 200,000 meals since resuming school in September! We take pride in knowing that we are working toward our goal of ending hunger for the children of our community.
Another community-wide effect of COVID-19 has been the constantly changing mandates from the state and federal government. Many of these mandates have a direct effect on the bottom line and budgets of the businesses that make up the backbone of our community. These mandates have also directly impacted the district budget. In efforts to relieve those constraints, the current administration authorized the CARES Act which allowed our district to implement measures to protect our students, staff, and families.
The district received approximately $2 million that was all spent addressing issues of equity around delivery of distance learning education, PPE, and preventative supplies. It also allowed us to hire full-time substitutes to manage the ever present sub shortage, as well as allowed for additional capacity to address mental health. This critical funding has enabled the district to be very successful this year in comparison to our neighbors and similar districts across the state.
We continue to look ahead to the future of our school programming. One of our goals is to more effectively integrate our early child programming into our elementary model. In September, our school board approved the building of an early childhood addition at Roosevelt Elementary that will help us do just that. This addition will add six new instructional spaces, an age-appropriate playground, and a designated entrance for early childhood families. This addition will allow for growth of the program, further support student-centered learning, and help ease the transition to kindergarten. I couldn’t be more excited for our youngest learners and the opportunities this will provide them!
I will leave you with a few themes that have gotten our team through this crisis. Every morning, make sure you thank the people who impact your life in a positive way. Give grace to everyone around you, as they are struggling too. Finally, take time for you and ensure you recharge your own mental health.
Don’t hesitate to reach out to us if you would like to learn more about the great things going on around District 656!