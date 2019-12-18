In 4-H, we are successful thanks to a large part of our program — our volunteers.
To help set volunteers up for success, Minnesota 4-H is committed to training volunteers and strives to provide a variety of tools and resources in which they can take back and use with their youth. One tool we offer is our annual volunteer training. Every year, a research based training is created by 4-H youth development professionals and offered to youth and adult volunteers in all 87 counties.
Within the training, there are tools and ideas they can take back and immediately implement. Every club within Rice County 4-H had youth and adult representation at this year’s educational opportunity which is a great start to strengthening our youth. Each county has a commitment to ensure that 100% of the clubs in our counties are trained at the annual volunteer training.
This year’s training focused on a topic that is becoming more commonly talked about. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) is a topic that schools and other youth development organizations are placing more emphasis on because it is of such high importance. What is it exactly? It’s the process through which children and adults learn important life skills.
Skills can relate to emotions, goals, empathy, positive relationships and decision making to just name a few. By having these skills, we can be better at managing stress, working in teams and achieving goals we set-and this is to just name a few of the benefits. As we all know, academic skills are important but there is increasing recognition that graduating from high school and being prepared for college, jobs, and careers requires a skill set that extends beyond the traditional academic skills. Even though these non-academic skills are so important, they are also the hardest skills to find.
4-H is a natural space to teach these skills. When involved with our organization, youth have opportunities to engage in real-world projects, work in teams, take on meaningful roles, face challenges, and experience the accompanying emotional ups and downs all in a safe environment. By offering trainings such as this, youth and adults can learn, understand, and will hopefully believe in and model SEL skills so youth and adults can practice and also acquire them.
The University of Minnesota has put a lot of time and energy into the research around social emotional learning. The information shared in this article was part of our annual volunteer training and the U of MN Extension website. If you would like to learn more about this topic, read reports/articles on this topic or view past presentations, visit the University of Minnesota Extension website, bit.ly/2S7DWX8.
To learn more about the 4-H program, how to get yourself involved as an adult volunteer or to get a special youth in your life involved, contact the Rice County Extension Office. 4-H is for youth in kindergarten to age 19 (one year past high school graduation).