I have constantly thanked God for keeping Andrew, the 51-year-old semi driver from Texas, and me unharmed, when I caused the accident around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, on Interstate-35 south, 3.5 miles from my destination: Albert Lea.
Andrew, in his light winter coat, braved the cold and wind to change the ruined right front tire on the Equinox. He refused to accept any money from me. He put out his fist for a fist-bump. As our fists touched, he said: “We’re here to help each other.”
His words and actions touched me deeply. He further said we would meet again. I promised to treat him to hot chocolate. After I received the citation for improper lane change, I drove away and thanked God the accident had not been worse than it had been.
I had intended to take the first exit where I could head back home to Faribault. Since the clock read 10:16 a.m., I thought I could make it to Christ Church in time to celebrate the 10:30 mass. At 10:24, I entered the church’s parking lot, rushed into church, and put on my vestments to preside at the liturgy.
When it was time for the homily, I began giving the congregation a report of the accident; I introduced Andrew to my parishioners and told them how he had helped me and extended God’s love to me. One of the appointed Scripture readings for the day was First Corinthians 13.
In the evening, I wrote a letter to Andrew. I thanked him and told him I would name him in daily prayer. I gave him my contact information. I look forward to our having a beverage – hot chocolate for him and sugar-free hot apple cider for me – and conversation.
God’s holy presence surrounded us. God knew we were in trouble. Before we called, God stepped in and saved us with his strong, loving, protective hands. Thank you, God.
The Motorist’s Prayer by Elizabeth S. Sherrill:
God, grant me a ready hand, a watchful eye, that none may suffer hurt as I pass by.
Thou givest life – I pray no act of mine may take or mar that gift of thine.
Teach me to use my car for others’ need, nor miss through lack of wit or love of speed the beauties of thy world,
that thus I may, with joy and courtesy, go on my way.
Henry Doyle is the chaplin at Shattuck-Saint Mary's School.