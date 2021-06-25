Why did Jesus and his followers cross the Sea of Galilee? To get to the other side! A little Bible humor.
That is how this week’s Gospel story begins — it is evening, they get into boats and head across the presumably calm waters for the other side. While they are underway, a storm kicks up, frightening Jesus’ followers. They call to Jesus excitedly while he is resting. Jesus gets up to rebuke the storm and calm the sea. However, Jesus also rebukes his followers for being fearful.
Jesus and his disciples are always on the move. In this story, they are heading away from their homeland to a new land full of Gentiles (people who are not Jewish). They are going to share the Good News of God’s love with new people. It has not been easy with their people, but maybe their message of God’s love and compassion will fall better on fresh ears.
Christians of all types, today’s followers of Jesus, are still called to evangelize — which means literally to share the Good News with others. The Good News begins with the knowledge of God’s love for all of us and God’s call to share that love with all whom we encounter on our lives journeys. We are called to love God and our neighbors with all our heart, soul, and strength. Michael Curry, the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, once said, “God is love. If it is not about love, it is not about God.” Bishop Currie’s interpretation is the starting point for my faith, my sense of purpose, and my guide through difficult times and conflicts.
Conflict is a natural part of life, even (or especially) between people who love each other. Change is the only constant in life, even in our relationships with people we have loved for a long time. We are always on the move, from the familiar to the unknown. We are constantly learning about ourselves and others.
Thus, we must reflect upon our lives — upon what we do and why and do it.
Such reflective work is often most possible during downtimes amid our busy lives, those in-between times when we are left alone with our thoughts or with our closest companions (such as summer trips).
We can feel vulnerable and uncertain about ourselves at first when we begin to peel off the external layers collected over time; identities, roles, and narratives we have taken on (or inherited) but do not truly represent us. Storms can kick up suddenly during these downtimes; we strive to create an illusion of stability despite the chaos of our subatomic and unconscious reality. We can feel unmoored during downtimes. Who are we? What should we do now? What if we cannot go back to how things were?
However, do not be afraid. God will calm the storm, calm our fears, and lead us forward in love. Now is a great time to pause and reflect on life. Now is a great time to love yourself more fully, including your strengths and shortcomings alike. Now is a great time to start fresh and reconcile any conflicts or drop any resentments you might have. God is love; let love be shared. Much love to you all.