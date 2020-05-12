Are you interested in some great online education options? Check out the acl.gov website. If you haven’t done so yet, you will be amazed at the great courses, activities and virtual tours that you can access.
• Learn from the pros. MasterClass Live is currently offering one free streaming class per week.
• Browse more than 2,500 free courses available on edX.org. With subjects ranging from computer science to arts and humanities to foreign languages, there’s something for everyone.
• Explore zoos and aquariums across the country, including Smithsonian’s National Zoo, through virtual behind the scenes tours and lessons. Many have live webcams so you can watch the animals any time.
• Enjoy artwork from around the world. Thousands of museums and galleries have partnered with Google Arts & Culture to display their collections through virtual tours.
• Tour one of the many national parks offering digital tours and experiences that you can access anytime.
Alternative Tax Preparation Solution
AARP Tax Aid program volunteers have canceled all tax appointments for this season and as of now, there is no re-scheduled days that have been set. If you are still in need of having your taxes prepared, AARP is providing access to selected tax preparation software so taxpayers can prepare and file their own tax returns at no cost before the July 15 filing deadline. Find out more at signup.aarpfoundation.org/preparing-your-taxes-online. This link will direct you to free tax prep software, it will not provide in-person assistance.
SAIL Exercise Program
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) is an evidence-based program designed to prevent falls and includes exercise classes, educational materials and self-assessments. The classes are designed specifically for older adults and focus on strength, balance, flexibility and aerobics. All exercises and aerobics can be done sitting or standing and are very adaptive. Classes consist of a warm up, aerobics, balance, strength, stretching and an educational component. Performing exercises that improve strength, balance and fitness are the single most important activity that adults can do to stay active and reduce their chance of falling.
Buckham West has hosted the SAIL exercise classes in its building for over a year. Although the SAIL classes have been suspended during the building closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is now another way for you to participate in this program. If you have a computer or another internet device, you may access the SAIL classes virtually. Here’s how:
• Go to Catholic Charities’ home page at ccsomn.org
• Under Programs, look for the “Health and Wellness Programs Information and Registration” section
• At the top of this Wellness Programs page, you will see a link labeled “SAIL Class Now Available Online- Click Here”
• Look for the question that asks if you are a registered SAIL participant with CCSOMN. You may click yes if you have signed up or attended a class here at Buckham West. New registrants are welcome and will need to click the No button to get signed up.
That’s it! Click the video and enjoy your workout.
Stimulus check
With the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a person looks at their life and circumstances in a different way. We become grateful for what we have and often feel compelled to do something for others. Coming soon will be the stimulus money that we all will be receiving from the federal government. If you are in a financial position to do so, won’t you please consider sending a check to your favorite non-profit (hint, hint) or church. Since their doors are closed until further notice, these organizations will certainly be feeling the pinch financially. Thanks in advance for your consideration
Need some help?
If you are in need of resources during the next weeks or months, there are many places to look. But if you’re a senior or caregiver, I would highly suggest you start by calling the Senior LinkAge Line. The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. You can reach them by calling 1-800-333-2433 or find them at mnaging.org/advisor/SLL.
Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. Carla has a large array of services that she can provide, including completing applications for various programs and also in working with those living with memory loss. She can now be reached only by phone at 1-800-277-8418 x328.
Reminders:
• Buckham West is not open to the public until further notice. There will be staff here Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. answering the phones and assisting callers with resources and questions that they have. Please call us at 332-7357. Our website and Facebook page will also have updated information as needed.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in at Buckham West until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the May menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.