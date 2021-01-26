In the Saturday, Jan. 23 edition of this newspaper, the Rice Co. Republican Chair attempted to justify the claims of many Trump voters of voter fraud in the Presidential election. She stated, “The Jan. 5, (the correct date is Jan. 6) assault on the Nation’s Capital was horrendous, inexcusable and most Republicans are appalled by the actions of some fringe elements of the party. There is no excuse for what the rioters did, but there may be a reason.” She then states examples of voter fraud here in Minnesota in past elections. You can check out the incidences of voter fraud in various states at The Heritage Foundation website, heritage.org/voterfraud, showed two cases of voter fraud for 2020 in the five contested states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Minnesota had none. Of the additional states I checked, California had the highest number with eight fraud cases. The Heritage Foundations describes itself as an “advocate for individual liberty, limited government, free enterprise, traditional American values and a strong national defense to protect all.” The total number of voter frauds listed would not overturn the results of an election.
The Republican Chair then goes on to make the same claim as legislators in our own state did along with members of Congress that State Legislators have the right not Secretaries of State to change election directives. This challenge was overwhelmingly thrown out of court by judges across this nation, many who had been appointed by Trump.
The following are claims made by Trump and his legal team of voter fraud: (1) More votes than registered voters. (2) Unexplained surges in Democrat votes. (3) Votes flipped from Trump to Biden. (4) The voting machines are owned by Democrats. (5) Thousands of dead people voted.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the 2020 Presidential election relied heavily on the use of mail-in ballots. All states have allowed voters to vote by mail in certain circumstances before the 2020 election. Donald Trump repeatedly stated months before the election that the only way he could lose was because of voter fraud. There were hundreds of affidavits filed across the country by Republican operatives alleging voter fraud without any credible proof presented. Trump continued to allege the election was stolen even after all fifty states certified their elections results with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris winning the popular vote and 306 electoral votes.
If a Democratic Candidate had lost the election and continued to allege voter fraud and then held a rally inciting a crowd to attack our Nation’s Capital do you think that candidate and followers should be held accountable? Why should it be any different with Donald Trump?