Children of incarcerated parents.
I’m guessing most readers are unfamiliar with this term. That was me until two years ago when FYI embarked on a journey to learn more about the children impacted by parents whose life choices led to jail or prison. The goal was simple – find out who these children are, identify their needs and learn about existing resources. If need be, create a new program to better support them. What I learned along the way was anything but simple.
I (and my colleague Natalia) started out interviewing dozens of local experts who have intimate knowledge about the issues surrounding crime, imprisonment and rehabilitation. We scoured available data and research in an effort to understand the big picture, prevalence, history and implications of our country’s current justice system. Lastly, I spoke with former offenders, family members and teens who have relevant lived-experience. I should have started here because what they taught me was invaluable.
Through a series of listening sessions, I met real people. (Though they were hard to find. Stigma has a way of keeping people hidden.) I met people who love their children deeply, despite their personal struggles to conquer substance abuse, heal past trauma and overcome patterns of behavior passed on to them by their parents.
I met the most amazing teens – teens who are defined by their resilience, not their parents’ chaotic lives. The stories I heard destroyed any remaining preconceived ideas I had about “those” people. I’m forever grateful for their honesty, unearned trust and perspectives on how our community can better support them. What a privilege it was to be human together – to share a meal, hear their stories and in many cases dry their tears. What I learned from them reinforced the need for basic kindness and compassion in our community and in all its complicated systems.
According to the Minnesota Student Survey, 15% of Rice County students have experienced a parent in jail or prison. In other words, one in six young people in our schools, youth groups, after school programs and sports teams could potentially be dealing with the secondary consequences of a caretaker in the criminal justice system.
What does that mean? It can mean they are living without a father or mother to guide and protect them, homelessness, food insecurity, or emotional and behavioral struggles like substance abuse, anxiety, or depression. It means one in six youth and their families will quietly deal with all of this alone, never asking for help, because of the shame and stigma of having a loved one in jail. Ultimately, kindness and compassion will ease these consequences, but we must first be keenly aware and intentional in our efforts.
In the coming months FYI will be providing a couple of opportunities for the public and professionals to further explore the topic of children of incarcerated parents. Please consider joining us and, in the meantime, be kind to all because you never know what burdens people (of all ages) may be carrying.