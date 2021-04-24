Last month we reviewed that rising atmospheric CO2 is the primary cause of global warming and the climate change that it causes. The unfortunate scientific fact is: the more CO2 we emit into the atmosphere, the hotter the planet will get.
In this article, we’ll explain why many of the changes we’re already seeing – torrential rains and flooding in the SE, drought and record wildfires in the West, melting ice nearly everywhere, rising sea levels and tidal flooding on low coastal cities, whacky abnormal weather – are all likely here to stay. All the efforts to decrease CO2 and methane emissions are so these things don’t keep getting even worse!
When CO2 is emitted into the atmosphere – currently some 40+ billion tons/year – about 25% is absorbed into the oceans (causing another problem of acidification), roughly 25% is absorbed into green plants through photosynthesis, and the remaining 50% accumulates in the atmosphere, where it remains for centuries. Once we get CO2 emissions to net-zero and the accumulated amount of CO2 in the atmosphere stops rising, it will stay at that new, leveled-off amount for centuries. This is why getting to net-zero emissions as fast as we can, is so important.
The excess heat that is being trapped by all that CO2, and warming our planet, will also be with us for decades, if not centuries, because of the oceans. Scientists have calculated that, of the excess heat being trapped by our atmosphere, about 90% of it is being absorbed into the oceans – the ocean “heat sink”. Even though the oceans cover 70% of the earth, so much excess heat has been captured and absorbed there, that the global oceans are all warming, even at the two poles – which increases the melting of ice.
Whenever we get to net zero emissions, the long-lived CO2 already in the atmosphere, plus the giant heat sinks of the oceans, will keep us at the new, hotter “normal” for centuries. Given that the increase in global average temperature of just +1.8 deg F. is already creating all the kinds of problems listed above, it is obvious that the sooner we get to net-zero emissions, the better the future will be for our kids, grand-kids and all future generations.
In May, we’ll review the many climate change impacts already happening around the world and in the USA. The good news is, we CAN change our trajectory toward a more stable, friendly climate. More on that in future articles. For more information on this and other aspects of climate change, see www.climatecentral.org.