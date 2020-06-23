Weather Alert

...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL 9 PM CDT... AT 728 PM CDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM BURNSVILLE TO NEAR JORDAN. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH, HEAVY DOWNPOURS OF RAIN, AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... FARIBAULT, NORTHFIELD, RED WING, RIVER FALLS, EAGAN, BURNSVILLE, LAKEVILLE, APPLE VALLEY, COTTAGE GROVE, INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, SAVAGE AND PRIOR LAKE.