“Ask and you will receive; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.” (Luke 11:9)
Knock and the door will be opened to you. I just want to focus on those simple words. Have you ever noticed that when you knock on a door, you don’t knock only one time? We always knock at the door multiple times in the hope of being heard by the person inside. If we’d just knock once, whoever is inside might second guess if someone actually knocked at the door and not answer it.
So, what is God trying to teach us by having us knock more than once? He’s teaching us to persevere and be patient. Because knocking is just like prayer; it is a repetition and it happens over time. The person who is at the door needs to persist in their knocking in order to be let into the house. And we who are knocking at Jesus’ heart need to persist so that door may be opened to us.
And what should we bring to Jesus as we knock at his door? Anything and everything! He is our heavenly father who, just like a parent, wants us to bring any trouble, joy, concern or worry to him, no matter how large or small. He’s waiting for us on the other side of the door, we just have to muster up some faith and courage and began to knock.
“Ask and you will receive; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.” (Luke 11:9).