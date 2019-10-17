What a beautiful time of the year. If you have not already done so, get out into the parks or walk along the trails and enjoy the changing of the colors. We have this wonderful resource right at our fingertips without even having to leave town. But don’t wait too long as the leaves will be falling soon with the cooler temperatures. With fall comes the shutting down of the parks for the winter. Last week all of the flowers baskets were removed and staff is currently busy blowing out irrigation systems and closing down the bathrooms and shelters. As the evenings get colder we need to shut them down as these are seasonal facilities and are not insulated for our cold weather. Before the November update comes out you will be seeing the holiday decorations going up. Time Flies!!
You know fall is here when the Ice Arena at North Alexander Park has ice and is open for another season. There is open skate at the facility on Saturdays from 12:30 – 3:30 PM and on Sunday evenings from 6:00 – 8:30 PM. Cost is only $5 per person and there are skate rentals available for $3. We have a large assortment of skate sizes available.
Swim lessons at the community center continue throughout the entire winter months. We are excited to announce that we have once again received an anonymous donation to reduce the cost of our lower level swim classes. The donor wants to make sure all individuals have the opportunity to begin swim lessons early and learn such an important skill that will be used for their entire life. All swim lessons for Red Cross level 3 and below has the cost of the program cut in half. This includes our preschool swim lessons
The Community Center also has several open swims each week. Friday evenings from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 PM. Come and unwind and enjoy the climbing wall, diving board and regularly scheduled inflatables. Open gym is also available anytime the gym is not being used for other activities.
Don’t forget that the Parks and Recreation department has rooms to rent at the community center and Washington Recreation center. These rooms can be rented for birthday parties, baby showers are whatever occasion you may have. We also have a large number of parties that rent the room at the Community Center in conjunction with open swims. It’s an exceptionally great way to wear out the kids for a Friday night sleep over event.