Backpacks are as much a part of school life as homework. Kids use backpacks to carry everything they need. But as it turns out, the weight of everything they need stuffed into an improperly worn backpack may lead to sore joints and muscles.
Backpacks, when worn properly, are the best way to carry things, especially for long periods of time — much better than a briefcase or a shoulder bag. Properly worn, a backpack is supported by the strongest muscles in the body: the back and abdominal muscles, which work together to stabilize the trunk and hold the body in proper postural alignment.
Improper backpack use can present some real dangers, especially to young, still-growing joints and muscles. Kids should be encouraged to wear their backpacks properly and keep it light. When using a backpack, kids should use both straps and make frequent stops at their locker throughout the day to avoid carrying all their books at once.
Children should not experience sore joints and muscles from using a backpack. Urge your child to tell you if they are in pain or have discomfort. If that pain or discomfort continues, see your health care provider.