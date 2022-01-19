As I look back at the year just ended and look forward to the year to come, I can’t help but feel grateful. Gratitude for all those who help HOPE Center serve our community and gratitude for our clients who trust us to provide the assistance and resources they need and deserve.
When our clients reach out to us, they find themselves in situations in which logistical decisions may seem overwhelming. We reassure them that this is normal and we help them navigate their way through so they can make decisions from a calm and informed position. They may feel betrayed and hurt and scared and we help them develop a plan to determine their next steps. Often they tell us that we are there for them when no one else is.
While we are the ones working directly with the client, our partners in the community contribute greatly to the success of the work we do.
A recent example was a client who, like so many others, picked up items for her children at HOPE Center. The mittens, hats and other needed supplies had been donated by so many individuals in Rice County as well as some pajamas donated by a local preschool class at DMCS. I felt grateful for the support of our neighbors. We were also able to provide her with food that had been collected by the local chapter of the National Honor Society at Faribault High School. I felt grateful once again and she felt overwhelmed by people’s generosity.
My thoughts also go to other local organizations whose efforts help us serve our clients. The Community Action Center (CAC) of Northfield contacted us recently for assistance and, together, we were able to meet their client’s needs. The CAC provided food, we worked on safety planning and an order for protection and, together, we arranged for housing. This type of cross-organization awareness and cooperation is not unusual.
In preparation for the holiday season, HOPE Center communicated a need for the adoption of client families. We were extremely heartened by the response. Of particular note was the excitement and generosity of local social-service organizations as well as the Northfield and Faribault Police, Faribault Fire, and Rice County Sheriff departments – these first responders were literally some of the first to respond. We also had incredible generosity from Shattuck St. Mary’s students, Allina Hospital, ABC Bus, South Central Nursing Students, the Veseli Area Lions Club and many more.
Recently, Rice County Child Welfare & Family Protection wanted to become more familiar with targeted local organizations in order to provide better coordination and more effective services. These efforts included tours of HOPE Center, the Community Action Center and the Fernbrook Family Center which has resulted in better communication and increased referrals. Their willingness to engage has directly benefited our clients.
I am also grateful for our ongoing relationships with other institutions including the local colleges. They reach out to us for information and advice which has resulted in expanded circles of influence and thoughtfulness. They are also the source of many of our volunteers who staff our 24-hour Safeline to ensure our services are always available.
There are many other examples that include the sharing of resources, training, information and experience. Local organizations regularly explore ways to make each other’s jobs easier and more effective. The ongoing brainstorming and overall spirit of cooperation help resolve difficult situations and serve to prepare us all for future challenges.
I cannot speak of gratitude without acknowledging the HOPE Center staff. I am in constant amazement of the work they do, the compassion they exhibit and the considerable gifts they bring to their work. They are incredibly thoughtful, savvy and intelligent. They work through the significant challenges and obstacles faced by our clients and they routinely develop out-of-the-box solutions that serve to safeguard our clients. I am honored to work alongside them.
Working together, individuals and organizations are making a critical difference here in Rice County. I am grateful every day to be among them.