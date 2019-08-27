To the editor:
I would like to thank the city of Faribault and its residents for their outstanding efforts in making our city truly “pollinator friendly.”
In 2017, the Faribault City Council passed a Pollinator Friendly Resolution. Faribault has not been at all idle since then. The city itself has pollinator gardens at Buckham Memorial Library, the Fire Station, Central Park and other areas planted by the Parks and Recreation Department.
Various businesses have pollinator plantings, as do the Faribault Golf Club, and the Nature Center. I have observed many butterflies and other pollinators at the Hy-Vee flower beds, and have seen many lawns with pollinator friendly flower beds.
Thanks also, to our local nurseries for selling neonicotinoid-free plants. People of Faribault, thank you for caring for our environment. The benefits of your efforts will be felt for many, many years.
Emily Nesvold
Northfield