Farmers and applicators will soon be applying anhydrous ammonia (NH3) ahead of the planting season. Anhydrous ammonia is a gaseous form of ammonia that is used as a nitrogen source. It can be dangerous and deadly when not handled properly. Even though we want to take advantage of good weather and can feel rushed in the spring, it is important to keep safety at the top of your priority list as you handle anhydrous ammonia.
A few characteristics make anhydrous ammonia particularly hazardous. The main safety hazard is that it is extremely corrosive to the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract. The “anhydrous” part of its name means that it does not contain water, and because of this, it will absorb moisture from any source. This means it can cause severe burns. These burns can be fatal, especially if they affect the lungs and respiratory tract.
Another factor that increases the hazardous nature of anhydrous ammonia is the pressurization. To remain liquid, it has to be kept at low temperatures and high pressure (approximately 200 psi). When a leak or release develops, it may expand very quickly and can spray operators or others in the area. The fact that it’s gaseous also makes it risky to handle, because when ammonia changes from a liquid to a gas, it expands in volume by 700 times. The high volume of gas makes it more likely to be inhaled and cause injury to the respiratory tract and lungs.
When handling anhydrous ammonia, be sure to always wear tight-fitting, splash-proof goggles and chemical-resistant gloves. A face shield is strongly recommended in addition to goggles, and you should never wear contact lenses. Also, you’ll want have an adequate emergency supply of at least 5 gallons of clean water in the event of an exposure. You’ll want to immediately drench any affected parts of the body with large amounts of clean water if there is a chemical splash or other exposure.
Exercise caution when making connections and disconnections as if lines contain anhydrous ammonia. Stand upwind when connecting, disconnecting, bleeding lines, or transferring NH3. Also, close, bleed, disconnect, and secure valves and transfer lines when taking breaks or disconnecting lines, and be sure to handle hose end valves by the valve body. Be sure to position equipment away and downwind from homes, people, and livestock.
When towing a nurse tank down the road, drive sensibly. Do not go any faster than 30 miles per hour, display a slow-moving vehicle emblem visible from the rear, and be sure the tank is secured to the tractor or truck with two separate, independent chains that supplement the hitch pin or clip.
Keep in mind that any exposure to anhydrous ammonia requires immediate medical treatment, no matter how minor it appears to be. If an accident or spill occurs, immediately call 911 and then the Minnesota Duty Officer at 1-800-422-0798 or 651-649-5451.
You can find more safety, storage, and transportation information on the MDA’s website at www.mda.state.mn.us/nh3 or z.umn.edu/AnhydrousAmmonia.