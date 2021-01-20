“What have you learned, Dorothy?” Glinda, Good Witch of the North (in "The Wizard of Oz")
That iconic line near the end of the movie, after the self-appointed wizard has been exposed as a fraud, seems appropriate now. I’ve previously led off my introduction to a yet-unfinished business book with that same line. It certainly is a more eloquently simple, yet easily understood query to be asking after any adventure, be it real or dreamed. More openly introspective than my usual “Safety tip: don’t do that,” at a time we need to reflect upon what has happened; but, more importantly, what have we learned or should have remembered from before.
Whenever our state builds up a slight surplus, it seems that two options divide the debate: give it back through tax cuts, or spend it on social benefit programs. Unfortunately, both of those make the assumption of a steady continuity, something that we have relearned is not always the case. However serious you might view the pandemic of the past year, it is obvious that it does not take much of an interrupter to upset all the economic models we hold as valid. As we struggle through these reverses, it seems that we weren’t ready, panicking easily at the temporary disappearance of mere toilet paper. Be thankful it wasn’t food, which cannot be replaced with a combination of leaves and bidets.
Yet surpluses also are often seen in corporate governance as an opportunity cost, making the assumption that money set aside beyond expected cyclical swings is money better invested in potential future earnings. Corporations sitting on excess cash reserves seem compelled to distribute them as higher dividends to shareholders, a move often applied by managers whose compensation is partly based on stock price performance on a quarterly basis, rather than long-term strategic planning. That very fact inhibits better reinvestment at times, which might rightfully include diversification, preferably without straying from core competencies. I’ve certainly seen examples of unwise investments, poorly designed expansions and simply foolish expenditures, all in the name of utilizing reserves deemed unneeded or excess, only to find that the effort was wasted. A fool and his money soon parted.
The idea of saving for a rainy day may well have been lost upon those not having gone through tough times. As our own economy moves from a manufacturing based one to more of a service economy, spending on non-tangible goods increases the flow of money while decreasing the individual reserves (savings). As wages stagnate in relation to improvements in productivity, savings are reduced through easier credit that now carries a higher cost, as interest rates on credit cards exceed levels once considered usurious. It may be fine in good times, but a recipe for disaster when any one link in the chain is broken.
We have also seen how valuable every ordinary job in service industries are, from provision of medical treatment to operating the systems which deliver food and other necessities to us. Some of who we deem most necessary are also among the lesser paid. Without them, the fabric of society falls apart. And even these are dependent on people having the money to spend, because ultimately all wealth is created by labor; and, all money trickles up, not down.
While my fellow columnists and I have been asked to keep our word totals under 500 per column — difficult to do, if your understand how essays are developed — I will do my best to engage and entertain throughout the new year. Perhaps a few more weighty subjects, tackling things from higher education through sports, but nonetheless taking occasional time for travel observations. Although for 2021, I predict that the Vikings won’t win the Super Bowl.