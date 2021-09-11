Elbow pain can be very disabling since the elbow joint is used in so many ways for routine daily activities. The elbow is a complex joint that allows for bending and straightening of the arm (flexion and extension) as well as rotating the hand and forearm (pronation and supination). Elbow pain can occasionally be due to arthritis, but it is much more commonly due to overuse of tendons around the elbow.
One of the most common causes of elbow pain is a condition called lateral epicondylitis, which is often referred to as tennis elbow. This is a condition that occurs due to overuse of the muscles and tendons in the forearm that attach to the bone on the outside part of the elbow. Simple, everyday tasks often become extremely painful: turning a doorknob, lifting a cup of coffee, gripping or grasping objects, or shaking hands with someone. Grip strength can be significantly reduced as well. While the pain typically starts slowly and gradually, it tends to get worse over a period of weeks or months. The pain will generally be most noticeable on the outside part of the elbow, but will often spread into the forearm and down towards the wrist as well.
Despite the name tennis elbow, this condition occurs much more commonly in patients that do not actually play tennis. Certain occupations are at a much higher risk for developing this condition, such as auto mechanics, plumbers, painters, carpenters, musicians, and assembly line workers. People who play racket sports are at a higher risk as well, and that includes not only tennis, but also squash, pickleball, and racquetball. While it can affect either arm, tennis elbow does typically affect the dominant arm, and it is most commonly seen in adults between 30 and 50 years old.
The good news is that about 95% of patients with this condition tend to get better without the need for surgery. However, it can take anywhere from 6-18 months for the symptoms to resolve. Often times, a period of rest for several weeks may be needed initially to give the tendons some time to heal and recover. Anti-inflammatory medications (such as ibuprofen, naproxen, etc.) are usually started at the same time to help alleviate the associated pain with this condition. A removable brace called a “counterforce brace” can be quite helpful to wear during this time as well. This brace is worn on the forearm just below the elbow joint and helps to take tension off of the painful tendons. Learning how to modify the way you lift things is also very important. When you lift objects with the palm of your hand facing downward (pronation), these forearm muscles are under too much stress. Rather, you should try to do more lifting with the palm of the hand facing upwards (supination). This simple position change allows the bigger and stronger biceps muscle to do more of the work and help take pressure off of the forearm muscles.
Physical therapy may be the most critical treatment of all. It is important not only for the initial recovery from tennis elbow, but also to help prevent any future recurrence. This includes a series of stretching and eccentric strengthening exercises to be performed on a daily basis. A trained physical therapist can help teach you these exercises that should be incorporated as part of your daily routine. Finally, if pain persists or is extremely limiting, injections may be considered in select circumstances. Types of injections that can be used include steroid medications or something called platelet-rich plasma (PRP). For these PRP type injections, a small amount of your own blood is taken and prepared in such a way that special platelet cells are isolated from the rest of your blood. These cells are then injected into the injured tendon with the goal of helping to stimulate a healing response.
Lastly, surgery may be recommended if the symptoms don’t improve after a minimum of 6 to 12 months with the above treatments. But, as previously mentioned, tennis elbow improves with non-surgical treatments in the vast majority of cases. With the proper diagnosis and timely initiation of treatment, you can get back to work and start enjoying your hobbies again without pain.