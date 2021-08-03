Thank you to everyone who attended this year’s “Night to Unite.” It was the seventh year that the Buckham Center united to offer this community-wide event. Throughout the complex we saw our neighbors- young and old- take part in the night’s activities. We had music, food, children’s activities and visits from the public officials and public safety staff of our state, city and county. We appreciate everyone who participated in this community activity.
Lunch Time
Thanks to those who joined us this week as we reopened our dining room to in-person dining. As we move forward with our dining options, please keep in mind the following:
• There will be curbside pickup, as well as the congregate dining room option, for the time being.
• All meals, whether they are curbside pick up or in the dining room, will require an advance registration. There will be no walk-ins in the dining room any longer. If you want to eat with us, please call 332-7357 to sign up.
• The dining room payment methods will be “pay-as-you-go” or the pre-paid green discount tickets which will be available again. The curbside meals will continue to be invoiced monthly. Green tickets are not a payment option for the curbside pickup.
• Meals will be served in the dining room first, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The curbside meals will then be brought out to the curb following the food service in the dining room.
Open house celebration
As a way to celebrate the reopening of the dining room, we are hosting a special open house Monday. We will have music as well as drawings for free gifts. The menu that day will be meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, a biscuit and dessert. Please call 332-7357 by Friday to sign up, as registration is now a requirement.
CaptionCall phones
Do you struggle to hear or understand what people are saying to you on the phone?
Would it help if you could not only hear, but see what is being said? With a captioning service you can read the conversation right on your phone.
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, David Johnson with CaptionCall Phone will be at Buckham West with an information session. CaptionCall is a captioned telephone service that lets people with hearing loss read what the other person is saying. It is a federally funded provision of the Americans with Disabilities Act at no cost to those who qualify. CaptionCall staff provides free phone installation and training.
Hear about the products and learn how you might receive this service. A demo phone will be available so that you can get a hands-on experience. Information session is open to public, free of charge, no preregistration.
Medicare basics
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare Basics” will be held at Buckham West on Monday, Oct. 4 from 4-6 p.m.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare- hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
Instructor Chad Wojchik is a certified State Health Insurance Program Counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event which is open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 332-7357.
Defensive driving classes
Returning to Buckham West after many months, are the driver safety classes offered by AARP. We have put together an extensive offering of the 4-hour refresher classes, which are needed by many older adults. Class sizes have been increased to 45, in order to accommodate the many people that have been waiting to attend. We also have arranged for an 8-hour initial class to be taught this fall.
Cost: $25 for AARP Members, $30 for non-AARP Members. Fees are based on AARP membership, not Buckham West membership. Payment must be made prior to the class start date in order to secure your place. Cash or checks, made out to Buckham West, are accepted.
Classes held in Buckham West’s Anderson Conference Room, 19 Division St. W. Faribault. Call 332-7357 to sign up or stop in to register for the following classes.
Reminders:
• Cards games are open to Buckham West members. At this time, we offer “500” on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and also Bridge on Mondays and Fridays.
• A free exercise class, taught by trained leaders is available for older adults on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There are two times offered, one in the morning and also late afternoon. Call for details.
• You can make an appointment with a qualified nurse to have help with your foot care. There is a fee, no membership required.
• Remember that our coffee shop is open every weekday beginning at 9 a.m. Open to the public.