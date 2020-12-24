I think we are all in agreement that this year has been unlike most others. Thus, it stands to reason that this year most people are pressing into Christmas to find comfort in the fond memories of Christmases past. I don’t mean to add any more conflict or uncertainty to your life, but I want you to look past the fond memories to something that will genuinely offer you real comfort and sustaining joy in this Christmas season and into the New Year as well. That is, the fact that the Christ child was male.
I know this is dangerous ground given our society’s love for egalitarianism, the concerns for toxic patriarchy, and the rising popularity of the supposed idea that gender is fluid. But have you ever considered why the Son of God donned human flesh (John 1) as a male child? The easy response is that due to the male bias of the Jewish society at the time, Messiah had to be male to get any work done. First-century life in Judea was indeed male-centered, but so was the rest of the known world, and yet other world religions had female deities at the time. So there has to be something more.
Dr. David Schrock, Adjunct Professor of Systematic Theology at Indianapolis Theological Seminary, states in a July 2015 blog post that the maleness of Jesus Christ is necessary for your salvation. Relying totally on the prophecies and revelations within Old and New Testaments, Schrock offers us reasons to place all our hopes, desires, and needs upon Jesus Christ as fully man (specie and gender) and fully God.
Schrock gives six solid reasons, but for me the first reason is the granddaddy of them all: “He came as a Son to perfectly reveal the Father. As the Son of God eternal, the only begotten of the Father, he came as a Son to display the submission he has towards the Father. At the same time, he came as a male to reflect the authority intrinsic to the Godhead. Accordingly, Jesus could not have come as a woman, without doing violence to God’s revelation of himself. He is the perfect revelation of the Father, the image of the invisible God, and as such his maleness is not incidental.”
1 John 5:20 (ESV) states: “And we know that the Son of God has come and has given us understanding, so that we may know him who is true; and we are in him who is true, in his Son Jesus Christ. He is the true God and eternal life.” In other words, by knowing Jesus, you know God the Father, and by believing upon Him, you have heaven everlasting… already!
Further, Schrock states that the maleness of Jesus Christ is not an accident, arbitrary, or even fluid. It is, in fact, essential for the fulfillment of all Scripture and humanity’s redemption. While others reject this idea and deny this necessity asserting that to hold tightly to Jesus Christ’s maleness as essential must consequently exclude women from salvation. However, we know that through the revelation of Holy Scripture that all (male or female) baptized into Christ Jesus are baptized into Him – His perfect life, His passion and death, and His glorious resurrection ( Rom 6:3; 13:14 & Gal 3:26-29). Thus, Christ Jesus saves all regardless of gender!
In this less than perfect Christmas, and as you look into the beginning of a New Year, perhaps with a bit of apprehension, remember that Jesus Christ was born as a male child for you! Needing to be fully human and a male child to be the promised Messiah, as proclaimed in the Scriptures, He took your sinful nature and the sins that were/are/will be birthed of this nature and took them to Calvary’s cross, and they were buried with Him in the tomb. His glorious bodily resurrection and ascension tell you He is victorious over sin and death, for your redemption. And we wait anxiously for His triumphant return as the king of kings and Lord of lords. Halleluiah!
Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year to you all!