To the editor:
Bing had it right, “You’ve got to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, latch on to the affirmative, Don’t mess with Mr. In-between.”
Good advice for me and may I be so bold as to suggest for you readers as well? Several comments on this evaluating the great good of Adam Powell included, “he was humble” so rare in Washington these days. “There was a time when foreign policy was for those with character.” The implication being that is missing in Washington today. The “WE” is now the ”ME.” And WE are the losers. We are forced into a ME definition of a dictator.
A dictator is any ruler who is not limited by law or by the acts of any official body. Thus consider Adolph Hitler who turned Germany into a powerful war machine that led to World War II. Consider also Benito Mussolini, a strong man who glorified his strength. There are more, but consider yet Joseph Stalin who allowed no one to oppose his decisions.
May I encourage you to reread the last three sentences? Then consider the recent comment of former president Donald Trump who very recently encouraged that anyone who disagreed with him should not vote in the elections coming in 2022 and 2024. That I am shocked to the very core of my being is obvious. That there will be a variety of conclusions among you readers is just as obvious.
I offer my opinion to encourage that these same two elections are vital. Our vote is a sacred trust for the very continuation of our democracy.
Dan Zielske
Faribault