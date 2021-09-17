Folks who follow the action at the legislature know that the two-year budget cycle is broken into two separate phases. Odd-numbered years are when we pass a comprehensive state budget, which we just completed in June. Even-numbered years are bonding years, where we focus on rebuilding and improving core infrastructure of local, regional, and statewide significance.
In the fall of odd-numbered years, the Capital Investment Committee — of which I have been member for the last five years — travels thousands of miles across the state to learn more about select projects seeking funding. The tours are typically divided into the four geographic regions of Minnesota: southwest, southeast, northwest and northeast, along with an additional tour of Twin Cities metropolitan area projects. These tours are vitally important for those of us who serve on the committee because it allows us to see the projects firsthand.
In August, we toured a number of important projects in northwest Minnesota, including flood mitigation efforts in Moorhead and Perley, a wastewater project in East Gull Lake, higher education infrastructure projects at a number of Minnesota State campuses, and much more.
Next week — beginning Sept. 21 — the committee will begin its tour of projects in northeast Minnesota. I’ll have more information about this tour in my next column, but one of the stops I am looking forward to most is a mine tour. Mining plays an important role in our state, particularly for the economy of the northeast and I am eager to see what they have in store for us.
Local control in education better for students and parents
During my time on the City Council and as mayor of Faribault, I was a strong proponent of local control. My time in the Senate has only reinforced the importance of most decisions being made by the leaders who are closest to a given issue. I’ll give you an example:
I have been getting a lot of feedback about mandates being handed down to schools from the Department of Education. You may have heard the term Critical Race Theory before. The Department of Education has proposed new social studies standards that take us in the direction of CRT. The Minnesota Senate fought to delay those standards for at least two years, but I have no doubt the debate is not over yet. These are decisions that should be made by local school officials, which can be held accountable and can be responsive to the concerns of the parents in their districts, unlike unelected bureaucrats in St. Paul.
Rather than force these divisive decisions on local communities, the Department of Education should stand back and let local school officials do their jobs.
New leadership in the Senate
Recently Senate Republicans elected a new majority leader after our former leader, Sen. Paul Gazelka, of Nisswa, chose to step down from his leadership post to pursue a bid for governor. Our new leader is Sen. Jeremy Miller of Winona, who formerly served as president of the Senate.
You may have read that my name had been floated as a potential candidate for Senate Majority Leader. I had been asked about it, and I appreciate the encouragement and well-wishes, but I decided not to run for the position. Instead, I worked hard to help Sen. Miller become the new leader, and I think he is a terrific choice.
I’ve had the honor of working closely with Sen. Miller for the last four-plus years. In that time he has been a fantastic mentor, colleague and friend. He is a bridge-builder who has constantly exhibited strong leadership and even stronger values. I am certain he will make an exceptional majority leader and I am excited to work with him to make Minnesota even better.
If you have any questions about education issues, the infrastructure projects we are studying, or any other legislative issue, feel free to contact me any time at sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn or 651-296-0284. It is a privilege to serve you!