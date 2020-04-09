To the editor:
I think we have to put this COVID-19 in perspective. Rice County is 516 square miles in size and has about 65,000 residents. New York City sits on 360 square miles in size and has 9 million residents. New Jersey is one tenth the size of Minnesota and has 9 million people.
Think about this.
Now the governor is shutting the small businesses down until May 4! The state can not print money. Their money comes from private sector tax payers.
When the state runs out of money, what are we going to do. Does anyone remember H1N1, Swine flu? Does anyone remember the scare AIDS and HIV put on this country? No, because most people have a very short term memories.
Now they talk about a vaccine for this virus. A vaccine prevents you from every getting it again. German measles, chicken pox, polio, the mumps.
This delay in not allowing the private sector to be up and running is just disgusting. Private sector pays the taxes and keeps this state running. The state just keeps spending your money.
It's time to think about this come the next election. We need people in office that will be accountable to the people and not to their party.
Jeff Stephens
Faribault