According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu season in the United States typically begins in October and can last until May. There are several things you can do to minimize your chance of contracting the virus this year:
• Get a flu shot
• Wash your hands regularly
• Stay away from people who may have the flu
Getting a flu shot is a good way to protect your body against the flu virus. Flu vaccines prompt your body’s immune system to create antibodies that recognize and destroy the flu virus if you come in contact with it. Each year the flu vaccine is formulated to protect people from three to four strains of influenza predicted to be most virulent each year.
The CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older should the get the vaccine. Contracting the flu can be more dangerous for some people:
• Pregnant women
• Infants and young children
• People aged 65 and older
• Those with breathing problems, i.e. asthma
• People with health conditions that weaken the immune system
Washing your hands thoroughly throughout the day or after contact with large groups of people is a good way to minimize your chances of getting the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Society for Microbiology offer these instructions for proper hand washing:
• Wet your hands with warm, running water and apply liquid or clean bar soap. Lather well.
• Rub your hands vigorously together for at least 20 seconds.
• Scrub all surfaces, including the backs of your hands, wrists, between your fingers and under your fingernails.
• Rinse well.
• Dry your hands with a clean or disposable towel.
The influenza virus travels through the air and can be spread by sneezing, coughing and close contact.
Limiting your exposure to people who may have the flu, washing your hands and getting a flu shot are all part of an effective strategy to minimize your chances of getting the flu this year.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Faribault will have flu shots available beginning Monday, Sept. 28.