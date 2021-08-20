One of the most important things you can do for your blood pressure is to become more active. Physical activity can help prevent the development of high blood pressure and can help keep it under control if your blood pressure is already high.
A major reason high blood pressure is so common — one in four American adults has it — is that people aren’t active enough. Modern conveniences and lack of time foster sedentary lifestyles. About one-quarter of adults are sedentary, and only about 15% regularly get enough exercise to gain any health benefits. Whether you’re older, younger, overweight or not, physical activity can reduce your blood pressure. That, in turn, can reduce your risks of the health complications associated with high blood pressure, including stroke, heart failure, dementia, kidney disease and vision loss.
Physical activity is crucial to controlling your blood pressure because it makes your heart stronger. A stronger heart can pump more blood more efficiently. The less your heart has to work, the less force, or pressure, that’s exerted on your arteries. Normal blood pressure is less than 120/80 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). Becoming more active can lower your blood pressure by as much as four to nine points. That could mean the difference between having high blood pressure and not having it. And it’s the same reduction in blood pressure delivered by some antihypertensive medications — but without the side effects.
The motto of physical fitness used to be “No pain, no gain.” Many people thought they had to transform themselves into world-class athletes or spend hours in the gym each day to truly benefit from physical activity. This is no longer the case. You don’t need to perform great feats of endurance to reap the benefits of exercise. Simply adding some moderate physical activities to your daily routine will help. Moderate is the key. Activities or chores that aren’t at least moderately exerting will offer little, if any, benefit.
Moderate activity is an activity that you think is fairly light to somewhat hard to perform.
Some examples of moderate-level activity are:
• Raking leaves for 30 minutes
• Shoveling snow for 15 minutes
• Wheeling yourself in your wheelchair for 30 to 40 minutes
• Water aerobics for 30 minutes
• Swimming laps for 20 minutes
• Running 1 ½ miles in 15 minutes (10 minutes per mile)
• Walking 2 miles in 30 minutes (15 minutes per mile)
• Dancing fast for 30 minutes
See your healthcare provider before you start any exercise program. Together, you and your health care provider can create a fitness plan that compliments your lifestyle and ensures you get enough physical activity in your day to keep you healthy.