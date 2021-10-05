The “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” returns for a second time and is scheduled for the 2021 holiday season, with all proceeds used to support the programs and services of Buckham West. This event is set to kick off Saturday, Nov. 27 and will run through Tuesday, Nov. 30.
In order to stock the shop, we are now actively soliciting donations from our members and other supportive community members. These donations will then be priced, displayed and sold at the Shoppe. Items that we are looking for include:
• Newly purchased or unused store-bought items
• Hand crafted items for home or personal use
• Gift certificates to local stores or restaurants which can be added to theme baskets
• Stocking stuffers
• Items identified and priced just right for youngsters to buy for a special adult in their life.
• Bundles or baskets of themed items (for example home décor, holiday, hobbies, etc.)
In order to have artisan and boutique quality items, we will not accept previously opened or used items. We also will not be selling clothing at this event, but would always be happy to accept donations of clothes at Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store.
Please drop off your donated items to Buckham West no later than Nov. 19th. If you have questions, call us at 332-7357.
Flu shots happening
Rice County Public Health has announced its Flu Shot Clinic schedule for 2021 which includes one adult Flu Shot Clinic at Buckham West on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 10-11:30 a.m. If you are receiving Medicare or MA, there will not be any out of pocket cost for you and your paperwork will be filed. Please bring your Medicare card with you. This shot clinic is open to all area adults with no appointment needed.
Also, while the flu shot clinic is happening, nursing students from St. Olaf College will be here to provide blood pressure checks as well as education regarding COVID-19 vs. seasonal flu.
Senior learning network
Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West continues its series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network (SLN). Pre-registration is required by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door. The following is the schedule for the next two sessions:
• Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. - Hearst Castle: “From Campsite to Castle” Julia Morgan, Architect
Julia Morgan designed nearly 700 buildings, more than any other architect of the 20th century including the infamous Hearst Castle. The castle’s construction became one of the longest and most fascinating collaborations between architect and client, William Randolph Hearst. Join us in a unique presentation with a guide from Hearst Castle who highlights the achievements of the architect and the fascinating, 28 year- long building process of the estate.
Showcasing a miniature model of the castle and several historic images, we will see the transformation from a small bungalow on Hearst’s family’s campsite to the amazing “castle” it is today.
• Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.- Jimmy Carter Presidential Library: “The Extraordinary Life of Jimmy Carter”
Throughout his life, President Carter has found himself in extraordinary circumstances faced with extraordinary opportunities, many of which were brought about by the American Presidency. This presentation will examine civic engagement and discuss the primary sources of the Carter Library and National Archives to address the question, “What is the secret to an extraordinary life?”
Calling all cribbage players
We are starting a Cribbage Group at Buckham West! Come to play whether you are a regular player, if it’s been a while and you want to brush up or if you just want to come and learn about the game. The group will be meeting weekly on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Game boards and cards will be provided. This is a member only activity and has no cost or pre-registration necessary.
New member incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2021, we are kicking off a special Membership Drive beginning Sept. 1. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2021 and all of 2022 for only $45.
Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last four months of 2021 and all of 2022. Look at this as a way to support this important non-profit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2022 membership year.
Health insurance counseling
We have been informed by the staff at the Senior Linkage Line that they will not be doing any in-person or virtual Health Insurance Counseling appointments during the 2021 Open Enrollment period. Because of their large caseload and staffing shortage, they will only be doing these appointments via telephone. If you are planning on making changes on your insurance during Open Enrollment, you are encouraged to call the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433. They will be able to assist you with this process in the same way as if you were with them in person!
Fashions on Central
It's that time of year again when our gently-used clothing store, Fashions on Central, brings out the fashions for fall and winter. We are fully stocked with anything you need for those days when the temperature begins to drop. Fashions on Central, located in downtown Faribault, is now open for shopping Tuesday-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reminders
• Openings remain for the upcoming “Medicare Basics” class scheduled for Monday,
Oct. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. This is a free event which is open to the public. Call 332-7357 to register.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services are based on your ability to pay.
• Defensive Driving classes are being suspended again and this time it stretches out until the new year. Please contact your insurance agent if you have questions about your insurance discount.
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357. Serving begins at 11:30 a.m. in the dining room, with the curbside meals being brought out immediately after the dining room meals are served.