Recently there has been discussion about the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office encrypting all of the law enforcement radio traffic in Hennepin County with the exception of Minneapolis police.
The decision and planning to do this began seven years ago as a response to people misusing the radio traffic, resulting in law enforcement operations being compromised, officer safely being jeopardized or in some cases unnecessarily detailed information being made public.
Here in Rice County online select talk groups — channels — are encrypted. While it was previously illegal to discuss radio traffic with others those regulations have since been removed.
The FCC currently states: “The FCC and the Communications Act do not forbid certain types of interception and disclosure of radio communications, including: Mere interception of radio communications, such as listening to emergency service reports on a radio scanner.”
While this may be the case, as more and more people continue to post police radio calls on public forums such as Facebook and Twitter one has to wonder if this new idea of encryption for law enforcement and healthcare radio traffic will become the new norm.
Unfortunately the media is often the group that gets affected by theses decisions and in a time where public trust is at an all time low this may not have been the best decision.
Policy makers are often forced to balance the needs of the public against the needs of staff in order to ensuring the safety of staff while performing official duties.
The best policy and the one that worked well for decades is to keep what you hear to yourself.