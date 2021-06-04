Last month, I presented the concept of tonic immobility — also known as the freeze response — that some victims experience when in extremely threatening situations. It is not the result of a conscious decision; it is a biological response that the brain provides as a survival mechanism.
Another reaction by those who find themselves in endangering situations is the fawning response. Fawning involves people-pleasing and hypervigilance and can be the result of having endured a childhood in a toxic environment.
Growing up in a chaotic, abusive and/or unsafe household, the child may experience a marked lack of stability. Parental figures may come and go, there may very well be an absence of nurturing and support along with a withholding of love and affection. This may reflect a lack of maturity by the parents along with fighting and perhaps substance abuse. The attitude toward the child is punitive. Love may only be expressed when the child follows direction or behaves in a prescribed manner.
Children growing up in this type of environment feel that they have very little power. They cannot overpower their authority figures physically and they learn to stay safe by pleasing their caregivers. They tend to ask themselves, “What is my parent like today: angry, in a good or bad mood?” and they then act accordingly.
Enduring ongoing instability, these children never know if their needs will be met. This can include adequate winter clothes or simply a next meal. They adapt their approach to others in order to survive and they move through the world using their learned techniques to secure connection and affection as well as safety.
They learn how to earn the attention and favor of their teachers, neighbors and friends. This goes beyond simply being appropriately helpful and nice which would be healthy developmentally. It is taken to the next level and involves being hypervigilant. It is not simply acting out of sheer want and need; it is because the child is afraid.
It is important for people who grew up in this type of environment to come to understand that there are healthy individuals from whom they can learn appropriate behaviors. Our brains are adaptive, and the fawning response can be surmounted.
We can learn to recognize unhealthy patterns of behavior and how they served us once but may not anymore. While they may have kept us safe and even alive earlier in our lives, we can now learn how to develop healthy, balanced, emotionally fulfilling and reciprocal relationships.
Through participation in support groups at HOPE Center, our clients can learn to recognize and honor their own needs and have them fulfilled in healthier relationships. They can become aware of red flags sooner and understand that even though a certain behavior may feel good, it may not be good for us. They can become less other-centric, create a better sense of self and learn to set better boundaries and effectively break what are truly generational cycles.
While it’s clear that an unhealthy behavior such as fawning can be the result of growing up in an insecure environment, we also know that it can be unlearned and replaced with healthier ways of interacting with others. The result can be literally life-changing.