Two people fall and suffer seemingly similar injuries. Six months later, one has completely recovered but the other still has debilitating pain. How can different people seem to experience pain so differently? Through carefully controlled experiments using advanced brain imaging techniques, researchers are discovering that people’s brains can process the same pain signal from their bodies very differently. These insights are leading to surprising new strategies for controlling pain.
Doctors can prescribe several different medications and treatments for pain relief. To help them figure out how best to help you manage your pain, be prepared to talk about the following (a family member or caregiver can help someone with a communication or thinking impairment):
• Pain. Describe the pain – when it started, how long it lasts and whether it is worse during certain times of the day or night.
• Location. Show exactly where the pain is on your body or on a drawing or a body.
• Intensity or severity. How bad is the pain?
• Other factors. What, if anything, increases or decreases the pain?
• Personal response to the pain. Fear, confusion or hopelessness about the causes of pain can affect how you respond to and describe pain. Don’t be shy talking about things that are bothering you. Let your doctor know what you are going through.
• Goals for the pain control. How much pain are you willing to put up with?
• Other signs of pain. Family, friends, and caregivers may note behaviors that signal pain, too.