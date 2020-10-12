To the editor:
I am a Republican.
I also believe in doing the responsible thing and that is for you to not run for the Senate out of respect for the people who have died because of "impaired" drivers.
The loved ones of the deceased still ache for them. Talk to the Fettes of Fettes Electronics on Central Avenue in Faribault and you will see and hear their pain yet today.
Or maybe they haven't died but have been maimed. Ask Suzanne Rook, the Faribault Daily News editor, about her son's tragic story.
I could say a lot but I know you are forgiven. However, your decision to drink and drive has consequences; significant ones. It would be wise to withdraw from the Senate race.
Take some time off from the public eye to heal.
Rebecca Spitzack
Faribault
This letter was originally addressed to Sen. John Jasinski.