According to the Minnesota Department of Education, “the purpose of the Achievement and Integration for Minnesota programs is to pursue racial and economic integration, increase student achievement, create equitable educational opportunities, and reduce academic disparities based on students diverse racial, ethnic, and economic backgrounds in Minnesota public schools.”
As part of the Achievement and Integration funding, Faribault Public Schools partners with WEM, TCU, and Northfield public schools. This past week, Northfield hosted our first Student Data Summit. Approximately 20 students from each district came together to look over achievement gap data. Minnesota has one of the largest achievement gaps in the nation. Students reviewed the data, discussed reasons why there is a gap, and brainstormed strategies to help close the gap. Student voices were heard. All to often, we don’t ask students their ideas and utilize their problem-solving skills to help make their educational experience better. A lesson learned for the adults — students must have a voice at the table. The plan is to bring these student leaders together a couple of times throughout the year to continue the work they started. With our original A&I partner, WEM, we also collaborate on Youth Frontier student retreats at fifth, seventh, and ninth grades.
Other programming under Faribault’s A&I plan:
• Increasing parent engagement in all schools
• AVID’s (Advancement Via Individual Determination) mission is to “close the achievement gap by preparing all students for college readiness and success in a global society.” One component of AVID is an elective class students can take starting in sixth grade and is available through high school graduation. Students fill out an application, ask for teacher recommendations, and go through an interview process. There are basic criteria that must be met to be eligible for AVID . Another component of AVID that spans K-12 are professional development opportunities for all teachers, counselors, and administrators strengthening best teaching practices around WICOR (Writing, Inquiry, Collaboration, Organization, Reading), culturally relevant teaching and learning practices, technology, and career and college readiness.
• Ninth Grade Academy, which provides extra academic and socioemotional support for a group of incoming freshmen throughout their first year at FHS.
• Falcons for Change at Faribault Middle School. This student group has 197 members who volunteer and complete service learning projects throughout the community of Faribualt.
• CAST (College Ambitions Start Today) is a high school leadership class and college-access afterschool and summer program aimed at supporting students in their post-high school goals. College field trips, service learning projects, guest speakers, are some of the highlights.
• ACT Prep — offered before and after school
• After School Homework Help at FHS
In this season of thankfulness and gratitude, I would like to thank our Carleton College student volunteers, our AVID tutors and an extra dose of gratitude to our teachers, counselors, support staff, administration, and school board for everything they do, day in and day out, for out students. Happy holidays!