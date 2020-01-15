Ensuring that our students are progressing academically is a primary goal of our school district. We embrace this goal and work tirelessly to achieve it.
There are numerous key commitments that have to be made before our students can achieve the goal of academic achievement. Our schools need to be safe and secure and be led by a passionate team of educators. Our educators are committed to building meaningful relationships with students, teaching and modeling a set of social and emotional competencies as well as a set of academic competencies.
Roosevelt Elementary is a place where these competencies are implicitly taught and reinforced on a daily basis. The foundation of this philosophy is grounded in our work as a Responsive Classroom school. Our approach is comprised of well-designed practices intended to create safe, joyful, and engaging classroom and school communities. The emphasis is on helping students develop the academic, social and emotional skills in a learning environment that is developmentally responsive to their strengths and needs.
Each month we teach, model and recognize the success of students in showing CARES. These are the social and emotional competencies of cooperation, assertiveness, responsibility, empathy and self-control. At the end of the month, each of the 20 classrooms identify one student who has best demonstrated these competencies. These students are recognized as CARES students of the month, have breakfast with the principal, receive a recognition certificate and their picture is displayed in the main hallway through the month. In our partnership with the Faribault Booster Club, these students are also given a Falcon Pride t-shirt.
In addition to our efforts at school, our partners at Faribault Transportation are also teaching, modeling and recognizing positive behaviors on the bus. They have implemented a Golden Ticket program that recognizes the leadership of students who are modeling a safe and positive ride to and from school. Students are given a Golden Ticket, which is placed into a monthly drawing. Each month, two students in the district receive Golden Tickets in recognition of their behavior and leadership on the bus.
This year, in an effort to strengthen our efforts towards developing and improving these social skills, Faribault Public Schools has purchased Second Step. This social and emotional learning curriculum is taught in all elementary classrooms in the district on a weekly basis. The Second Step program promotes, school success, school connectedness, and a safe and respectful school climate. It promotes these by directly teaching students the skills that strengthen their ability to learn, have empathy, manage emotions and solve problems.
We have very high expectations for all our students regarding their positive behaviors and character at school. However, high expectations alone are not enough. We need to equip our students with the skills necessary for success in becoming CARES students in and out of school. I am proud of the steps our district has taken to address the social and emotional learning of our students.
If you are interested in learning more about the implementation of Responsive Classroom or Second Step please contact your school principal. Together we can achieve our mission to empower, energize and engage all students in Faribault Public Schools.