When my husband, Steve, and I moved to Northfield from St. Paul in 1998 with our 2-year-old daughter and infant son, we were looking for a place to put down roots and raise a family. We were attracted by the historic downtown, the reputation of the schools, the rich arts scene, the vibrancy of the two colleges, and the draw of having extended family living here. We joked that we were looking for a “cool small town,” and although Northfield seemed to have everything we were looking for, we weren’t sure how long we would stay.
I didn’t know then about Healthy Community Initiative (HCI), even though it was already established as a nonprofit organization that was making a positive difference in the lives of local youth and families. I didn’t become aware of HCI’s work until a few years later, after the birth of our third child, when I wrote articles about HCI for the Northfield News. I later joined the HCI Board of Directors and served as a board member for 10 years, gaining an even greater understanding of the importance of HCI’s work. In March 2020, I took a job as HCI’s communications coordinator; from that insider vantage point, I acquired a deep appreciation for the dedication of my fellow staff members, as I watched them adeptly pivot to meet the needs of youth and families in Rice County throughout the pandemic.
What exactly is HCI, and what does it do? The organization formed in 1992, when a group of community members and medical professionals joined forces to support youth asset-building in Northfield. Over the years, those efforts expanded to include Faribault and all of Rice County. The organization now provides behind-the-scenes support to more than 30 initiatives, helping them further leverage resources for programs that benefit youth and families. HCI strives to make Rice County a place where youth want to grow up, live, work, and give back to the community. It has helped bring in more than $19 million from outside the community to benefit youth.
Collaboration has been key to HCI’s success, and as the organization enters its 30th year, we invite you to celebrate with us! HCI is hosting a drive-through celebration and fundraiser on Thursday, April 7, from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Sechler Park, 1200 Armstrong Road in Northfield. Enjoy coffee and pastries, pick up information about HCI-supported initiatives, and meet staff and board members. For more information, please go to our website, www.healthycommunityinitiative.org. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
As the mom of three now-grown children, I am grateful that my husband and I chose to put down roots in this “cool small town,” and I am excited to see what the future holds for our community. I hope to see you next month at the 30th anniversary celebration!