To the Editor:
In response to previous letter addressing “trust” issues with our school district.
After spending the last 22 months working with district staff, School Board members, South Central College, the Chamber Board of Directors and Vision Task Force, many employers including MRG, Allina Health, SAGE, Jennie-O, Faribault Foods, Cedar Lake Electric, Richie Eye Clinic, Tony Langerud State Farm and others, we’ve found many reasons to trust that this measure is both critical and that our school district has the talent and expertise to fully implement and maximize the potential of this initiative to the benefit of every student. Here’s how we support our position to vote yes on these initiatives;
- We have 90% of High School personnel in favor of this critical addition to help meet the needs of both college and career bound students
- Our current school board voted 7-0 in favor of this important measure
- The Chamber of Commerce Board unanimously supports both issues on the upcoming ballot
- Sen. John Jasinski, Rep. Brian Daniels and Mayor Kevin Voracek have all come out in support of these initiatives
- Faribault Public Schools receive $200 less in voter approved funds per pupil than the state average
- Faribault School District property taxes are less than 1/2 on the same value properties as compared to Northfield schools and would still be 16% lower than the state average with the increase
- Surveys show that many students are enrolling outside of Faribault because they want more electives – this measure adds 8 electives
- This measure will add 8 more elective classes for every high school student – making available time to take “shop” classes, more college readiness classes, make connections with businesses for career exploration, and simply put this levy places more choice back into parents and students hands to guide their pathways to success
- Each of the other schools in our conference have at least a seven-period day
- Our school district has done the tough work balancing their budget by making $1.9 million in cuts for the 201-/20 school year
We’ve learned that by working together to create solutions and hold one another accountable, we can trust our partners in the work we do together as well as the work we do in our own shops, offices, classrooms and businesses.
Thank you for your time. Please support these visionary school initiatives by voting yes and yes.
Nort Johnson
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce president/CEO on behalf of its Board of Directors
Faribault