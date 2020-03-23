First and most importantly I pray for the safety and health of our town and our neighbors. Regardless of what the economic impact may be, if we maintain our health and our spirit we can rebound and rebuild the rest.
We as a community are wading through a deluge of information, misinformation, mandates, fear mongering, assumptions and speculation. At the same time, we’re owning the situation and taking reasonable actions to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.
We’ve created a resource page on our Chamber website — faribaultmn.org — that contains reputable information and links to the most current resources for both businesses and individuals. Our mission is to keep you informed and connected. The best way to manage uncertainty is with reliable information that you can use to make decisions and that’s exactly what we, and many of our partners in this town are doing. Here are some federal and state highlights that the Chamber staff feels you should know about;
Tax Day now July 15: Treasury, IRS extend filing deadline and federal tax payments regardless of amount
Treasury, IRS and Labor announce plan to implement Coronavirus-related paid leave for workers and tax credits for small and midsize businesses to swiftly recover the cost of providing Coronavirus-related leave
IRS: High-deductible health plans can cover coronavirus costs
Sales Tax Payment Extension for Eligible Businesses: In line with the state’s continued response to COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Revenue is granting a 30-day Sales and Use Tax grace period for businesses identified in Executive Order 20-04. During this time the department will not assess penalties or interest.
If your employment has been affected by COVID-19, you can apply for unemployment benefits. The State of Minnesota is taking steps to make the application process a little simpler for those affected. Please bear with us as we work to adjust our processes to address these extraordinary times.
Minnesota small businesses are NOW eligible for SBA disaster loans.
Locally, here are a few items you can find on our resource page;
The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism understands these times have found some of our community temporarily without a job, while other Chamber members are looking to hire additional on a short-term basis. If you are a business that is looking to hire on a temporary basis, please send a brief summary of what you are hiring for and contact information. If you are looking for a job, please see this resource page for contact information and short-term help inquires.
We’ve compiled a listing of businesses with alternative measures of staying open.
We have a working list of restaurant options who are now delivering or making curb-side takeout available.
You’ll also find links to Allina Health, Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Northfield Hospital & Clinic as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Rice County Public Health.
We at the Chamber of Commerce want our community to know that we’re here and will continue to work hard to be the best resource for our businesses, workforce and community. Together we’ll navigate through this historic event and make sure we come out healthy and prepared to quickly rebuild our local economy.
Find these links and others at faribaultmn.org/covid-19-resources/. The site is very mobile friendly and is updated daily.