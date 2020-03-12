I hope I’m wrong, I hope very seriously I am wrong!
My concern is if Donald Trump is re-elected he will spend the next four years doubling down on everyone of the efforts he has tweeted and acted on to reverse the accomplishments of the eight years of Barack Obama. I winced each time at his flamboyant way of signing off on them and then ostentatiously putting the signed copy out first right, then left, then center, boldly implying it is there for all of us to see and accept.
My deepest hurt is the more than 1,000 children separated from their parents at our southern border, some so young they were taken from their mother’s arms. It is a blot on our nation I can only compare to the slaughtering of buffalo on the Great Plains to effect starvation of Native Americans and forcing them onto reservations. That and the importing of Africans, forcing them into slavery including slave auctions which also meant the separation of families.
Observing some of the extreme decisions of the past several years which have brought abusive results on the poor and disadvantaged in our nation today, I shudder to think of what four more years might bring to all but the upper 1% who have fared so well from decisions of these past three years.
Some have opined “why does Trump fawn over brutal dictators?”
Likely it is that he sees in them what he wishes he had; total power, no term limits, enforced popularity and the ability to silence all critics forever.
Don’t believe me? Listen to The Donald himself comment on a ruthless dictator whose people “sit up and pay attention.”
He says, “I want my people to do the same.”
Or listen again to one in the administration, National Intelligence Director Dan Coates who testified in January 2019 that, “Russia was still sowing discord in the United States.” Robert Mueller testified to the same.
Let’s hear from Trump again when responding to the FBI questioning it, “ I believe Putin.
Some of this has been taken from a book, “Warning” authored by Anonymous, obviously a Republican in the administration.
Yes, an election is soon before us. Recalling the expression when the first Mayor Daley was holding sway in Chicago, “Vote early and vote often!”
I would encourage you to do the same. Well, with this revision: vote early and then vote often by enlisting at least 10 others to get out and vote, the younger the better. If some who are older and have never voted, insisting it’s all rigged, insist they reconsider their failure to vote only makes their conclusion true!
Indeed I do hope I am wrong and the retribution of re-election will not happen.