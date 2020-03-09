It’s likely that you know someone that doesn’t consume dairy products. They’ve either been diagnosed as lactose intolerant or have found discomfort after consuming foods containing milk.
Two years ago, I found myself in the latter group. It started one day with a homemade cream of wild rice soup, something that I’d made and eaten numerous times before. The soup had no shortage of dairy. It contained plenty of store-bought milk and cream. After eating one bowl of it, I felt extreme nausea and fatigue to the point where I had to lay down for several hours to sleep it off.
That day, I started to note how I felt after consuming anything with dairy; milk, cream, cheese, ice cream, etc. I self-diagnosed myself as being dairy intolerant and noticed that even the splash of milk in my coffee, while I could tolerate it, often left my stomach feeling a little uneasy. Cream cheese and ice cream did the same. Hard cheese seemed to be OK. Being an avid dairy food consumer, this was going to present a challenge in my eating habits.
I started to consume dairy alternatives like nut milks and oat milk. Oat milk became my preference for coffee and baking, but it didn’t taste that great in a cream-based soup. I read about other alternatives to overcome lactose intolerance, such as goat milk or raw cow’s milk. Goat milk was a good alternative. I didn’t find any side effects from consuming it and it tasted good in coffee and creamy soups. It had also become so common that it was found in most grocery stores, but I also discovered local farmers that sold goat milk directly from their farm.
Drinking milk directly from a farm presented a nostalgia factor for me however, I grew up on a dairy farm, so I was used to drinking cow’s milk. Last summer, I found a farmer nearby that sold raw cow’s milk from her farm. I had read that some people that experienced ill effects from drinking store-bought milk, sometimes could consume raw milk. We started to consume raw cow’s milk and over the past eight months we have gone from consuming a half gallon to a gallon of milk a week.
Once a week, we go to the farm to pick up milk exchanging our old empty jar for a new full one. If we want, she will pasteurize the milk too. The creaminess of the fresh, non-homogenized milk adds flavor and texture to foods and my body has accepted it well. With our homesteading lifestyle, I’ve began making homemade pudding, yogurt and ice cream from raw milk to assure that I can consume it without feeling nausea.
I share my raw milk story to help broaden folks’ minds of the options available beyond those raised commercially and found only in grocery stores. Do you have a story like mine? I’d love to hear it.