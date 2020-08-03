To the editor:
I am writing to indicate my support for Jim Purfeerst for Rice County Commissioner District 1 in the upcoming Aug. 11 primary election.
I have known Jim for about 10 years. I met Jim and his family when I was a young child — they helped me get involved with 4-H and showing cattle. I spent a lot of years going to cattle shows and judging events with his family. Without the help from Jim and his family, I would have never had these opportunities if Jim and his family hadn't supported me and let me be a part of their family — my parents were refugees and not connected with the ag industry or 4-H.
Jim has been actively involved with 4-H, FFA and the Rice County Fair. He has been a role model to me in how to work hard and accomplish my dreams. I'm proud to say I am now in college and serve on the National Board for the Red Angus Association.
Having the utmost respect for Jim and his family, there is no doubt in my mind, Jim would serve as the Rice County Commissioner with the utmost integrity and honesty. He cares about people and is willing to help out whenever needed.
Please vote in the Aug. 11 primary for Jim Purfeerst.
Tar Tut
Faribault