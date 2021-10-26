Here is a deviation from my usual political comments which I will add at the of this column.
This past Sunday, the Rolling Stones played at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings' playground. My son-in-law, along with his dad and brother were there along with other local people.
From what I gathered from the Facebook comments it was an entertaining concert with a wide range of ages attending and enjoying it all. What can a person say about a band formed in 1962 with several original members still performing?
Well, from my experience I can say I paid more attention to the Beatles in the '60s and only started paying attention to the Stones when I was in Vietnam going to the Airmans Club and listening to bands playing “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction” along with “We Got To Get Out Of This Place” by Eric Burton And The Animals which got us GIs shouting along with the bands.
The Rolling Stones “Sympathy For The Devil” lyrics still cause me to pause and reflect on what hasn’t changed in the last 50 years plus when it comes to war and human conflict. If you have never listened to the song, I think it is worth listening to.
Much of the appeal of '60s bands was their challenging of accepted social norms and embracing a variety of different cultural practices. I believe that led to creativity in my generation but also an increased lack of appreciation for the established values of our parents' generation.
Present day, we still have people questioning and pushing the limits of social norms but also have a segment of the population trying to go back to the good old days which I think, if we were honest, were not so great in many cases.
For me, the only norms that have remained constant are “treat others as you want to be treated” and belief in a spiritual existence beyond this earthly realm.
I question any appointed or self-appointed leader who does not seem to accept or attempt to live those two norms regardless of social or ethnic background.
As a human race I think we are presently facing challenges which we can mitigate if we recognize the need to work together. If we reject truth and facts of past and present I think we are creating an environment for continued conflict and suffering of the present and future generations. What do you think?