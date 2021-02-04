Kathy Brown-Dodds (Another View, Jan. 23) suggested that there is and has been considerable voter fraud and this was the reason for the riot at the capital on Jan. 6.
Phil Heim (Jan. 26) and Joel Raaen (Jan. 29) provided excellent rebuttals to her arguments. We can thank Mr. Trump for this current state of affairs. “…the only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.” (Aug. 17, 2020, Oshgosh, Wisconsin)
But this is just one example of the ideas that we think divide us.
Another is the evils of socialism. Socialism, the state ownership of means of production, has been a rallying cry of the right for a hundred years, but it’s not an either or choice between capitalism and Communist Russia. Most people see a need for a regulated form of capitalism.
Our views on gun ownership. No one wants to take away pheasant hunting and there really are too many deer and raccoons around. But U.S. suicide and homicide rates are off the charts compared to other industrialized nations. Most people favor some form of background checks and taking guns out of the hands of known criminals and the mentally unstable.
People almost universally agree that COVID-19 is bad! Most also agree that it has impacted some more than others and we should provide help for those most in need.
Economic issues cause much consternation. Taxation, income distribution, wealth distribution, funding of education and health care, the list goes on. In the end, we mostly adapt to the economic conditions presented to us.
When one steps back and looks at the whole, we’re not often that far apart. We want safe neighborhoods, health care that doesn’t leave us bankrupt, education for our children and a shot at a life without too much discomfort.
Trumpian populists don’t want the elites, the bureaucracy and big business to get the most benefit. Right-wing populist rhetoric is anti-establishment, anti-elitist and for the common people. Left-wing populist rhetoric is anti-establishment, anti-elitist and for the common people! It’s time for us to get off our high horses and talk to each other!
The future of democracy is not guaranteed. Look at Poland, Hungary and Turkey. We had an example this year of how the will of the electorate could be overturned by a partisan Congress and a presidential loser unable to except a transition of power, a bedrock of democracy.
Please, never again.