Last month, my article introduced you to HOPE Center and the work we do around domestic violence and sexual assault here in Rice County. My staff and I were very gratified by the positive response the article generated.
HOPE Center’s effectiveness is due in part to our extensive network of collaboration. I am pleased to provide you with information on some of those partnerships.
HOPE Center works with well over fifty organizations including local schools and colleges, the court system and law enforcement, grantmakers including United Way and WINGS, and a wide range of agencies that provide mental health support, child protection, pregnancy-related services and those that focus on local underserved populations. We are also active in the Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women, the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and the National Alliance for Victims Rights Attorneys.
In the Rice County Blueprint for Safety model, HOPE Center leads an interagency victim-centered response that collaborates with practitioners from thirteen different agencies ranging from the 911 Center through law enforcement agencies, advocacy, attorneys’ offices, probation, and the court.
We also participate in the SMART (Sexual assault Multi-disciplinary Action Response Team) of Rice County. This integrated, victim-centered response to sexual assault coordinates the efforts of law enforcement, medical care, probation, prosecution, and advocacy as well as other organizations including mental health/counseling, human services, schools, and colleges.
We work with several local agencies to highlight the need for affordable housing and to coordinate efforts to provide appropriate care. HOPE Center and Ruth’s House are coordinating efforts on a joint application for a federal HUD grant for a Rapid Re-Housing Project.
We are currently teaming up with over thirty organizations to create the Rice County Trauma Project with the goal of bringing training and Trauma Informed Practices to our local agencies. This model is designed to be replicable across the state.
The following quotes from some of our partners reflect the success of our collaborative efforts:
The HOPE Center staff “are the ones that will help the victims and their family pick themselves up and start a new day and give them help and hope when it seems like there is none.” Troy Dunn, Rice County Sheriff
“The Faribault Police Department has a strong connection to the HOPE Center and appreciates the work they do in the fight to end domestic violence.” Andy Bohlen, Faribault Police Department
“As an attorney, I get to see and witness the invaluable role that the HOPE Center plays in supporting women (and men) who are facing very difficult circumstances in their lives. The HOPE Center lives up to its name by providing informed and caring services in the court system.” David Ludescher Attorney at Law, Northfield
Domestic violence is a complex problem that requires extensive collaboration among multiple organizations. HOPE Center and our many valued partners all play key roles in addressing this critical issue in our community.
HOPE Center services include phone support, emergency shelter, counseling, hospital support and legal advocacy. For assistance for yourself or someone else, call our 24-hour Safeline: 800-607-2330. For more information, visit us at hopecentermn.org.