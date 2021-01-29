I find it hard to express my disappointment in the Jan. 23 letter from Kathy Dodds, the leader of the Rice County Republicans.
She might have written something courageous like asking for a recall of Rep. Jim Hagedorn for failing to follow his oath to uphold the constitution by voting not to accept the vote of the people. He did this even after the Trump Republicans attacked the nation's Capital.
She could have said something noble like announcing the Rice County Republicans were joining the Lincoln Republicans in an attempt to restore honesty and integrity to the party.
She could have done something sensible like asking Republicans to stop political bickering and support the first national attempt to end the scourge of COVID-19
Instead she chose to attack one of the greatest parts of American democracy – the right to choose one's leaders.
Up until COVID I worked as an election judge. Both the Republican and Democrat judges where I worked, unlike Hagedorn, kept true to the oath we swore to make sure the elections were run clean and fair.
Ms. Dodds claims that there were 102 cases of fraud in seven years. We all strive for perfection, but does Ms. Dodds think 102 votes over seven years made any difference? Were the 102 votes for Republicans or Democrats?
When Franken defeated Coleman there were Republican operatives watching the recount like hawks. The Republicans accepted Franken’s victory.
There was one factual example of attempted voter fraud during the 2020 election. Trump called the Secretary of State of Georgia and tried to bully him into manufacturing over 1,000 votes so he could win Georgia. The Republican secretary of state, unlike Hagedorn, stayed true to his oath, didn’t allow Trump to intimidate him and fulfilled the will of the people of Georgia. His courage and honesty has earned him death threats from Trump Republicans.
Why does Ms. Dodds wish to make voting so difficult? I was so pleased to be able to vote absentee this year so I didn’t have to risk exposure to covid.
How is it when Trump Republicans like Hagedorn, Daniels and Jasinski unfortunately win their elections everything is fine?
How can Ms. Dodds write an entire letter belittling our elections and trying to justify the hideous behavior of Trump Republicans and then provide one sentence saying that most Republicans found the Trump supporters behavior abhorrent.
I truly hope that at least Rice County Republicans, unlike Ms. Dodds, chose to condemn Trump's attempt to destroy our democracy. The effort we will need to set our country right after four years of hate and fear mongering, intentional attempts to create division amongst Americans and the chaos we endured will require the best of all us who love this country.
Joel Raaen
Faribault